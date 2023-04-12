Advanced search
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:15:35 2023-04-12 am EDT
18.25 USD   +2.87%
CorePlus Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending
BU
04/11JPMorgan Initiates Upstart at Underweight With $11 Price Target
MT
03/24Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf
RE
CorePlus Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

04/12/2023 | 09:05am EDT
CorePlus Federal Credit Union, a digital-first community credit union, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to better reach and serve more members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230412005359/en/

“As a digital-forward credit union focused on financial wellness for all, our goal is to help new and existing members improve their financial wellness with the right product through the right channel for them,” said Ray Currier, EVP and Chief Operating Officer for CorePlus Federal Credit Union. “Our partnership with Upstart allows us to stay ahead of other online lenders while providing a modern, all-digital personal lending experience to more creditworthy members across Connecticut and beyond.”

CorePlus Federal Credit Union became an Upstart lending partner in April 2022 to be on the Upstart Referral Network. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet CorePlus’ credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a CorePlus-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are proud to partner with CorePlus to expand their personal loan offering to more people,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “Through the Upstart Referral Network, CorePlus will be able to reach more potential members across their field of membership, approve more borrowers, and gain new members.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates across races, ages, and genders, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

About CorePlus Federal Credit Union

CorePlus Federal Credit Union, founded in 1936, currently has 7 full service branches locally in Norwich, East Lyme, Waterford, Groton, Pawcatuck, Plainfield and Foxwoods. CorePlus currently has more than 28,000 members and $332 million in assets. CorePlus Federal Credit Union is managed by an all-volunteer Board of Directors along with President and CEO, Nicholas K. Fortson. For more information call 860-886-0576 or visit https://www.coreplus.org/.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 548 M - -
Net income 2023 -238 M - -
Net Debt 2023 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,31x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 465 M 1 465 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,07x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 875
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Rosemary Kendrick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.34.19%1 465
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.11.21%8 179
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-3.84%5 854
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.9.67%2 606
THANACHART CAPITAL5.88%1 377
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)1.37%1 346
