Heritage Financial Credit Union (HFCU), a community-driven credit union serving seven counties in and around Hudson Valley, New York, today announced its partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to more people.

“Heritage Financial Credit Union strives each day to meet and exceed the needs of our community and help our members achieve financial success,” said Jonathan Shakelton, COO of Heritage Financial Credit Union. “Our partnership with Upstart allows us to extend our reach and provide a modern, digital-first experience to drive more inclusive lending across the New York counties we serve.”

Heritage Financial Credit Union became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in July 2023. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet HFCU’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Heritage Financial Credit Union-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“We are excited to have Heritage Financial Credit Union as a lending partner on the Upstart Referral Network,” said Michael Lock, SVP of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “With the Upstart Referral Network, HFCU is able to gain more members digitally and help them meet their financial needs.”

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Heritage Financial Credit Union

Heritage Financial Credit Union is a not-for-profit cooperative association focused on empowering and supporting the financial growth of its members and communities. They offer all of the full service capabilities as a big bank such as checking, savings, loans, online banking and much more. Since 1940, Heritage Financial CU has been helping members reach their financial goals by providing them the tools and resources to achieve their own personal success. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or goes to school in Orange, Ulster, Dutchess, Rockland, Sullivan, Sussex, NJ or Pike, PA counties can open an account with as little as $0.01. To learn more, visit www.heritagefcu.com.

