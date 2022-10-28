Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upstart Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-27 pm EDT
23.35 USD   -1.35%
08:02aHonda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner
BU
10/26Upstart Holdings to Collaborate With Commonwealth Credit Union to Offer Additional Personal Loans in Kentucky
MT
10/26Commonwealth Credit Union Partners with Upstart for Personal Lending
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Honda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner

10/28/2022 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) partner. As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide.

Millennial and Gen Z consumers purchase the majority of new and used cars in the U.S. Upstart Auto Retail helps Honda dealers provide the fast, transparent, and convenient car buying experience that most consumers now expect. From building and pricing, all the way through to F&I and signatures, Upstart Auto Retail’s easy integrated workflow gives Honda customers a consistent omnichannel purchasing journey that serves them when, where, and how they want to interact.

“Today’s customers do a lot of the car-buying process online before heading to the dealership, so Upstart Auto Retail gives them an intuitive mobile and web experience and seamless transitions to the showroom floor,” said Michia Rohrssen, GM of Upstart Auto Retail. “Honda has always had some of the most loyal customers, and our digital retail platform will enable Honda dealers to provide a best-in-class purchasing experience and boost sales.”

Honda offers a full line of clean, safe, fun, and connected vehicles sold through more than 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. Upstart Auto Retail supports Honda’s commitment to helping Honda retailers improve relationships with customers and enrich the overall customer experience, while increasing sales and profitability.

“What I love most about Upstart Auto Retail is that it’s a combination of a high-quality digital retail tool with an in-store app that streamlines the process for both customers and sales—making it a game changer,” says Scott Thomas, General Manager of Buckeye Honda. “It’s a customer experience tool, a retention tool, and a profit generator all wrapped up into one.”

With today’s news, Upstart Auto Retail, the fastest growing digital retail software for dealerships (Automotive Market Data, Q2 2022), adds Honda to its growing roster of OEM certifications including Kia, Lexus, Mitsubishi, Subaru of America, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

About Upstart
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
08:02aHonda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner
BU
10/26Upstart Holdings to Collaborate With Commonwealth Credit Union to Offer Additional Pers..
MT
10/26Commonwealth Credit Union Partners with Upstart for Personal Lending
BU
10/26J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. : An extraordinary..
MS
10/25Global markets live: HSBC, General Motors 3M, UPS, Apple...
MS
10/25Earnings reports bonanza
MS
10/25Mizuho Starts Upstart Holdings at Underperform With $17 Price Target
MT
10/25Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Netflix, Tesla, Uber, Verizon..
MS
10/25European Midday Briefing: Traders Await Packed -2-
DJ
10/25EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Face Lackluster Start as Blue-Chip E..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 894 M - -
Net income 2022 -61,1 M - -
Net cash 2022 575 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -32,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 899 M 1 899 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 23,35 $
Average target price 24,42 $
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-People & Operations
Annie Delgado Chief Compliance Officer
Mary M. Hentges Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-84.57%1 899
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-42.89%8 166
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-33.72%5 890
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.-3.73%2 025
THANACHART CAPITAL5.96%1 112
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)-12.47%1 094