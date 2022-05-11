Log in
INVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Behalf of Investors
BU
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Electronic Arts, Corning, Arrowhead Pharma, Tesla, Wynn Resorts...
Barclays Downgrades Upstart Holdings to Equalweight From Overweight, Lowers Price Target to $35 From $180
MT
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Behalf of Investors

05/11/2022 | 10:02am EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

If you purchased Upstart securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2022
