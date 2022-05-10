Lending firm Upstart's dismal revenue view drags sector lower

May 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Upstart Holdings
plunged nearly 60% on Tuesday after the AI-driven lending
platform cut its full-year revenue forecast, anticipating
falling demand for loans amid rising interest rates in the
United States.
The fintech company's stock was on track to erase most of
its gains since going public in December 2020, the latest
pandemic favorite to face the brunt of the end of loose monetary
policy.
Average loan pricing on Upstart's platform rose increased
more than 300 basis points since October, the company said on
its conference call.
Upstart, which makes most of its money from fees paid by
banks using its platform, lowered its annual revenue target to
$1.25 billion from $1.40 billion earlier as it expects loan
volumes to take a hit this year.
Buy now, pay later lender Affirm slumped 15% as
Upstart's results triggered concerns about the health of the
broader consumer lending business. Affirm is slated to report
third-quarter results on Thursday.
"If companies are not profitable and are not generating cash
flow in a rising rate environment and a draining liquidity
environment, many investors can't justify owning them," said
Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.
Consumer lenders LoanDepot Inc and LendingClub Corp
declined 20% and 7.3%, respectively. PayPal Holdings Inc
and Block Inc, which have pushed into BNPL,
slipped 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively.
Online lender SoFi Technologies Inc tumbled 18%
before being halted amid reports its first-quarter results were
leaked ahead of its scheduled release after-market on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Medha Singh and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Devika Syamnath and Sriraj Kalluvila)