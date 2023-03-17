Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upstart Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:02 2023-03-17 pm EDT
15.23 USD   -3.61%
03/17Mexico's BIVA stock exchange eyes reform to lure more firms
RE
03/15Communications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/07Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Upstart With Sell Rating, $6 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mexico's BIVA stock exchange eyes reform to lure more firms

03/17/2023 | 09:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MERIDA, Mexico, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexican second-biggest stock exchange expects reform legislation to be ready within the next three months that would encourage more companies to offer stock to the public, the head of the upstart bourse said in an interview on Friday.

Maria Ariza, chief executive of the Bolsa Institucional de Valores, or BIVA, said the proposal would "boost and accelerate the entry of new entities to the market," particularly smaller firms.

A consensus among company executives and authorities has emerged that such a reform is needed, she said, highlighting that it will include simplified registration and allow a company to go public in just around three weeks.

The reform has not been proposed to lawmakers, and Ariza did not provide further details on the steps to come.

Bloomberg News reported on Friday that the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador backs the stock market reform, quoting the deputy finance minister as saying officials are evaluating when to present it to Congress.

Mexico's main stock exchange, where shares of heavyweights like America Movil and Grupo Mexico are traded, is the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores.

Ariza argued more needs to be done to convince growing companies, including local unicorns - privately held startups valued at over $1 billion - to list shares on the local exchange rather than abroad.

But she said low levels of trading on the two Mexican exchanges limits the valuation companies are able to achieve by listing locally.

Nearshoring, the trend of moving production closer to North American buyers and away from Asia, will make Mexico a more attractive destination for investors and local companies, accelerating their path to offering publicly traded shares, Ariza said.

Mexico's BIVA launched in 2018 in a bid to entice more companies to go public.

At the time, Ariza said BIVA would lobby the Lopez Obrador government to make regulatory changes to encourage more initial public offerings and institutional investment. (Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Anthony Esposito, Sarah Morland and William Mallard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. -3.61% 15.23 Delayed Quote.15.20%
All news about UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
03/17Mexico's BIVA stock exchange eyes reform to lure more firms
RE
03/15Communications Services Shares Rise Amid Deal News -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03/07Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Upstart With Sell Rating, $6 Price Target
MT
03/06Transcript : Upstart Holdings, Inc. Presents at The JMP Securities Technology..
CI
03/02Upstart Holdings, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/02Acura Names Upstart Auto Retail a Preferred Digital Retail Provider
BU
03/02Acura Selects Upstart Auto Retail A Preferred Digital Retail Provider
CI
02/28The Bank of Denver Partners with Upstart to Offer Personal and Auto Refinance Loans
BU
02/28The Bank of Denver Partners with Upstart to Offer Personal and Auto Refinance Loans
CI
02/23Insider Sell: Upstart Holdings
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 561 M - -
Net income 2023 -237 M - -
Net Debt 2023 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 240 M 1 240 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,53x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 875
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Upstart Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 15,23 $
Average target price 12,46 $
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Rosemary Kendrick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.15.20%1 286
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-8.83%7 051
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-16.54%5 206
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.8.94%2 551
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)3.30%1 356
THANACHART CAPITAL3.53%1 334