Upstart : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

May 24, 2023

Upstart Holdings, Inc.

2950 S. Delaware Street, Suite 300

San Mateo, CA94403

(650) 204-1000

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.





Upstart Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") held its annual meeting of stockholders on May 24, 2023. The Company's stockholders voted on the following proposals, which are described in more detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2023:





Proposal One - Election of Class III Directors . The following nominees were each elected to serve as Class III directors on the Company's board of directors, each to serve until the Company's 2026 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified, by the following vote:





Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Broker

Non-Votes Kerry W. Cooper 17,759,933 683,581 25,576,476 Mary Hentges 17,736,771 706,743 25,576,476 Ciaran O'Kelly 16,082,433 2,361,081 25,576,476





Proposal Two - Ratification of the Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . A proposal to ratify the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the current fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, was approved by the following vote:





Votes For Votes Against Abstentions 43,281,584 586,720 151,686





Proposal Three - Advisory Vote on the Compensation of Named Executive Officers . A proposal to approve, on an advisory non-binding basis, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, was approved by the following vote:





For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 14,445,985 3,844,852 152,677 25,576,476













Upstart Holdings, Inc. Dated: May 26, 2023 By: /s/ Scott Darling Scott Darling Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary

















