Upstart : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com. “We’re excited to share our financial results for the first time as a public company. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we delivered strong growth and profits in Q4 and for the full year 2020. This combination is rare among FinTechs and demonstrates the growing advantages of AI-based lending,” said Dave Girouard, CEO of Upstart. He added, “We believe virtually all lending will be powered by AI in the future, and we’re in the earliest stages of helping our bank partners successfully navigate that transformation.” Separately, Upstart today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prodigy Software, Inc., a provider of cloud-based automotive retail software. With the acquisition of Prodigy, Upstart will accelerate its efforts to offer AI-enabled auto loans through the tens of thousands of auto dealers nationwide where the majority of auto loans are originated. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue. Total revenue was $86.7 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year for the fourth quarter. Total fee revenue was $84.4 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year.

Total revenue was $86.7 million, an increase of 39% year-over-year for the fourth quarter. Total fee revenue was $84.4 million, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Lending Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 123,396 loans across our platform in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 57% from the same quarter of the prior year. Conversion on rate requests was 17.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 14.9% in the same quarter of the prior year.

Bank partners originated 123,396 loans across our platform in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 57% from the same quarter of the prior year. Conversion on rate requests was 17.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 14.9% in the same quarter of the prior year. Income from Operations. In the fourth quarter of 2020, income from operations was $10.4 million, an increase of 196% year-over-year for the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, income from operations was $10.4 million, an increase of 196% year-over-year for the fourth quarter. Net Income and EPS. In the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP net income was $1.0 million and adjusted net income was $5.4 million. Accordingly, GAAP net income per share was $0.00, and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.07 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the period. In the fourth quarter of 2019, GAAP net income was $6.1 million and adjusted net income was $7.7 million.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP net income was $1.0 million and adjusted net income was $5.4 million. Accordingly, GAAP net income per share was $0.00, and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.07 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the period. In the fourth quarter of 2019, GAAP net income was $6.1 million and adjusted net income was $7.7 million. Contribution Profit. Fourth quarter 2020 contribution profit was $41.4 million with a contribution margin of 49% compared to $23.4 million in contribution profit and a 38% contribution margin in the fourth quarter of 2019. Contribution profit grew 77% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the comparable quarter last year.

Fourth quarter 2020 contribution profit was $41.4 million with a contribution margin of 49% compared to $23.4 million in contribution profit and a 38% contribution margin in the fourth quarter of 2019. Contribution profit grew 77% in the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the comparable quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $15.5 million, which represents a 123% year-over-year increase compared to a fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million. The fourth quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin was 18% of total revenue and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 11% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue. Fiscal year 2020 total revenue was $233.4 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Total fee revenue was $228.6 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year.

Fiscal year 2020 total revenue was $233.4 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year. Total fee revenue was $228.6 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year. Lending Volume and Conversion Rate. Bank partners originated 300,379 loans across our platform in 2020, up 40% year-over-year. Conversion on rate requests was 15.2% in 2020, up from 13.1% in the prior year.

Bank partners originated 300,379 loans across our platform in 2020, up 40% year-over-year. Conversion on rate requests was 15.2% in 2020, up from 13.1% in the prior year. Income from Operations. Fiscal year 2020 income from operations was $11.8 million, an increase of 357% year-over-year.

Fiscal year 2020 income from operations was $11.8 million, an increase of 357% year-over-year. Net Income and EPS. For the fiscal year 2020, GAAP net income was $6.0 million and adjusted net income was $17.5 million. Accordingly, GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.00, and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.23 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the period. In the fiscal year 2019, GAAP net loss was $0.5 million and adjusted net income was $3.3 million.

For the fiscal year 2020, GAAP net income was $6.0 million and adjusted net income was $17.5 million. Accordingly, GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.00, and diluted adjusted net income per share was $0.23 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the period. In the fiscal year 2019, GAAP net loss was $0.5 million and adjusted net income was $3.3 million. Contribution Profit. Fiscal year 2020 contribution profit totaled $105.1 million, or 46% contribution margin, compared to $48.9 million, or 31% contribution margin in fiscal year 2019. Contribution profit grew 115% year-over-year.

Fiscal year 2020 contribution profit totaled $105.1 million, or 46% contribution margin, compared to $48.9 million, or 31% contribution margin in fiscal year 2019. Contribution profit grew 115% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA. Fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.5 million, which represents a 463% year-over-year increase compared to a fiscal year 2019 adjusted EBITDA of $5.6 million. The fiscal year 2020 adjusted EBITDA margin was 13% of total revenue, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 3% in the fiscal year 2019. Financial Outlook For the first quarter of 2021, Upstart expects: Revenue of $112 to $118 million

of $112 to $118 million Contribution Margin of approximately 44%

of approximately 44% Net Income of $7.8 to $8.3 million

of $7.8 to $8.3 million Adjusted Net Income of $13.4 to $14.2 million

of $13.4 to $14.2 million Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 to $15.3 million

of $14.6 to $15.3 million Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 74.3 million shares

of approximately 74.3 million shares Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 92.4 million shares For the 2021 fiscal year, Upstart expects: Revenue of approximately $500 million

of approximately $500 million Contribution Margin of approximately 41%

of approximately 41% Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 10% Upstart has not reconciled the forward-looking non-GAAP measures above to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because of the potential variability and uncertainty of incurring these costs and expenses in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort. Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures For a description of our key operating measures, please see the section titled “Key Operating Metrics” below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. Conference Call and Webcast Live Conference Call and Webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT on March 17, 2021. To access the call in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 800-437-2398 (code 3352996), and outside of the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 323-289-6576 (code 3352996). A webcast is available at ir.upstart.com.

To access the call in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 800-437-2398 (code 3352996), and outside of the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 323-289-6576 (code 3352996). A webcast is available at ir.upstart.com. Event Replay. To replay the call in the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 888-203-1112 (code 3352996), and outside of the U.S. and Canada, dial +1 719-457-0820 (code 3352996). A call replay is available through March 24, 2021. A webcast will be archived at ir.upstart.com. About Upstart Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the full year and first quarter of 2021 and Upstart’s ability to offer AI-enabled auto loans due to its proposed acquisition of Prodigy. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", “project”, "intend", “target”, “aim”, "believe", "may", "will", "should", “could”, "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; plans; objectives; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and results of operations, including revenue, net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, contribution margin, non-GAAP adjusted net income, basic weighted-average share count and fully diluted weighted-average share count. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. Upstart undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations are described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.upstart.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Key Operating Metrics We review a number of operating metrics, including number of loans transacted and conversion rate, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions. We define the number of loans transacted as the transaction volume, measured by number of loans facilitated on our platform, between a borrower and originating bank during the period presented. We believe this metric to be a good proxy for our overall scale and reach as a platform. We define conversion rate as the number of loans transacted in a period divided by the number of rate inquiries received, which we record when a borrower requests a loan offer on our platform. We track this metric to understand the impact of improvements to the efficiency of our borrower funnel on our overall growth. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of contribution profit (loss), contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, warrant expenses, depreciation, amortization, and other non-operating expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation and income and expense on warrants and other non-operating expenses because they are non-cash in nature and exclude in order to facilitate comparisons to other companies’ results. We believe non-GAAP information is useful in evaluating the operating results, ongoing operations, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We also believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist investors with comparing Upstart to other companies some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. We believe non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Key limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures include: Contribution Profit is not a GAAP financial measure of, nor does it imply, profitability. Even if our revenue exceeds variable expenses over time, we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability, and the relationship of revenue to variable expenses is not necessarily indicative of future performance;

Contribution Profit does not reflect all of our variable expenses and involves some judgment and discretion around what costs vary directly with loan volume. Other companies that present contribution profit calculate it differently and, therefore, similarly titled measures presented by other companies may not be directly comparable to ours;

Although depreciation expense is a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us;

The expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA when they report their operating results. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures are used in this press release. UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 Assets Cash $ 44,389 $ 250,819 Restricted cash 35,678 60,514 Loans (at fair value) 232,305 78,460 Notes receivable and residual certificates (at fair value) 34,116 19,074 Property, equipment, and software, net 6,030 10,032 Operating lease right of use assets 16,190 18,310 Other assets (includes $4,725 and $6,831 at fair value as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 24,754 40,046 Total assets 393,462 477,255 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Liabilities: Accounts payable 6,559 13,775 Payable to investors 19,620 45,501 Borrowings 118,609 62,626 Payable to securitization note holders and residual certificate holders (includes $89,672 and $0 and at fair value and $41,343 and $0 to related parties as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 96,107 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $12,446 and $9,530 at fair value as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 34,648 35,669 Operating lease liabilities 17,061 19,432 Total liabilities 292,604 177,003 Commitments and contingencies Convertible preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 53,927,657 and 70,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $166,257 and $0 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020 respectively; 47,349,577 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020 162,546 - Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 90,000,000 and 700,000,000 and shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively; 14,561,398 and 73,314,026 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively 2 7 Additional paid-in capital 12,489 369,467 Accumulated deficit (75,205 ) (69,222 ) Total Upstart Holdings, Inc. stockholders’ equity (deficit) (62,714 ) 300,252 Noncontrolling interests 1,026 - Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) (61,688 ) 300,252 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 393,462 $ 477,255 UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue: Revenue from fees, net $ 61,148 $ 84,421 $ 159,847 $ 228,600 Interest income and fair value adjustments, net (includes $703, $0, $2,963, and $1,014 from related parties expense and $1,804, $0, $7,400, and of related parties fair value adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively 1,424 2,289 4,342 4,816 Total revenue 62,572 86,710 164,189 233,416 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,939 34,546 93,175 99,659 Customer operations 8,354 12,789 24,947 37,581 Engineering and product development 7,297 14,151 18,777 38,802 General, administrative, and other 11,466 14,831 31,865 45,609 Total operating expenses 59,056 76,317 168,764 221,651 Income (loss) from operations 3,516 10,393 (4,575) 11,765 Other income 204 52 1,036 5,549 Income (expense) on warrants and other non-operating expenses, net 1,219 (9,047) (1,407) (11,364) Net income (loss) before income taxes 4,939 1,398 (4,946) 5,950 Provision for income taxes 74 371 74 371 Net income (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests 4,865 1,027 (5,020) 5,579 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,186) - (4,554) (404) Net income (loss) attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 6,051 $ 1,027 $ (466) $ 5,983 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic 0.06 - (0.03) - Net income (loss) per share attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, diluted 0.05 - (0.03) - Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic 14,401,927 26,001,856 14,335,611 17,513,670 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, diluted 24,978,484 26,001,856 14,335,611 17,513,670 UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) before attribution to noncontrolling interests $ (5,020 ) $ 5,579 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Change in fair value of financial instruments (includes $($7,400) and $(4,238) to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 34,716 29,049 Stock-based compensation 3,806 11,513 Loss (gain) on loan servicing arrangements and sale of noncontrolling interests, net 856 (1,530 ) Depreciation and amortization 774 2,278 Incentive share expense - 787 Noncash interest expense 74 73 Gain on repurchased and retired convertible preferred stock warrants (3,657 ) - Net changes in operating assets and liabilities Purchase of loans for immediate resale to investors (1,779,180 ) (2,540,948 ) Proceeds from immediate resale of loans to investors 1,779,180 2,540,948 Purchase of loans held-for-sale - (116,127 ) Principal payments received for loans held-for-sale - 18,218 Net proceeds from sale of loans held-for-sale - 47,604 Other assets (11,957 ) (13,186 ) Operating lease liability and right-of-use asset 871 251 Accounts payable 3,613 7,033 Payable to investors (14,875 ) 19,446 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,381 4,709 Net cash provided by operating activities 31,582 15,697 Cash flows from investing activities Principal payments received for loans held by consolidated securitizations 158,921 24,018 Net proceeds from sale of loans held-for-investment 100,678 97,340 Principal payments received for loans held-for-investment 48,124 15,758 Principal payments received for notes receivable and repayments of residual certificates 8,760 14,665 Purchase of loans held-for-investment (265,286 ) (9,655 ) Purchase of notes receivable and residual certificates (485 ) (4 ) Purchase of property and equipment (4,004 ) (1,355 ) Capitalized software costs (1,275 ) (4,250 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 45,433 136,517 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and offering costs - 159,488 Payments made on securitization notes and certificates (includes $3,262 and paid to related parties for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) (176,742 ) (26,126 ) Repayments of borrowings (109,939 ) (148,113 ) Repayments of notes payable (22,637 ) - Distributions made to noncontrolling interests (4,960 ) (622 ) Repurchase and retirement of convertible preferred stock warrants (1,426 ) - Repurchase and retirement of convertible preferred stock (661 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 153,491 92,057 Proceeds from issuance of notes payable 39,863 - Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs 1,912 - Proceeds from exercise of convertible preferred stock warrants 1,631 6 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 278 2,362 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (119,190 ) 79,052 Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash (42,175 ) 231,266 Cash and restricted cash Beginning of year 122,242 80,067 End of year $ 80,067 $ 311,333 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest 26,871 8,028 Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities 1,905 4,158 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash operating activities Total right-of-use assets capitalized 16,190 5,506 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities Reclassification of common stock warrant liability related to cashless exercise - 2,971 Reclassification of preferred stock warrant liability related to cash exercise - 12,177 Reclassification of common stock warrant liability to equity upon termination of repurchase option - 2,945 Derecognition of loans held-for-investment in consolidated VIE 154,864 57,222 Derecognition of notes payable held in consolidated VIE 69,419 - Derecognition of payable to securitization note holders and residual certificate holders 80,825 58,017 Securities retained under unconsolidated securitization transactions 31,160 - Transfer of notes receivable and residual certificate on deconsolidation of VIE 3,699 - Capitalized stock-based compensation expense - 492 UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Income (loss) from operations $ 3,516 $ 10,393 $ (4,575 ) $ 11,765 Sales and marketing, net of borrower acquisition costs(1) 1,133 2,308 3,606 7,959 Customer operations, net of borrower verification and servicing costs(2) 1,390 1,996 3,609 5,769 Engineering and product development 7,297 14,151 18,777 38,802 General, administrative, and other 11,466 14,831 31,865 45,609 Interest income and fair value adjustments, net (1,424 ) (2,289 ) (4,342 ) (4,816 ) Contribution Profit $ 23,378 $ 41,390 $ 48,940 $ 105,088 Contribution margin 38 % 49 % 31 % 46 % (1) Borrower acquisition costs were $30.8 million, $32.2 million, $89.6 million, and $91.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Borrower acquisition costs consist of our sales and marketing expenses adjusted to exclude costs not directly attributable to attracting a new borrower, such as payroll-related expenses for our business development and marketing teams, as well as other operational, brand awareness and marketing activities. (2) Borrower verification and servicing costs were $7.0 million, $10.8 million, $21.3 million and $31.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively. Borrower verification and servicing costs consist of payroll and other personnel-related expenses for personnel engaged in loan onboarding, verification and servicing, as well as servicing system costs. It excludes payroll and personnel-related expenses and stock-based compensation for certain members of our customer operations team whose work is not directly attributable to onboarding and servicing loans. (3) Contribution Margin is calculated as Contribution Profit divided by revenue from fees, net for the relevant period. UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common shareholders $ 6,051 $ 1,027 $ (466 ) $ 5,983 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 1,602 4,411 3,806 11,513 Depreciation and amortization 450 647 774 2,278 (Income) Expense on warrants and other non-operating expenses(1) (1,219 ) 9,047 1,407 11,364 Provision for income taxes 74 371 74 371 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,958 $ 15,503 $ 5,595 $ 31,509 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 11 % 18 % 3 % 13 % (1) Consists of fair value adjustments to our warrant liability and interest expense on convertible notes. (2) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue for the relevant period. Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to Upstart Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 6,051 $ 1,027 $ (466 ) $ 5,983 Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation 1,602 4,411 3,806 11,513 Adjusted net income (loss) 7,653 5,438 3,340 17,496 Adjusted net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.21 $ 0.23 $ 1.00 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.23 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 14,301,641 26,001,856 14,335,611 17,513,670 Diluted 73,511,809 80,275,422 72,336,672 76,098,275 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210317005794/en/

