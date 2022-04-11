Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Upstart Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
89.73 USD   -1.58%
05:25pUpstart to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 9, 2022
BU
04/08INSIDER SELL : Upstart Holdings
MT
04/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : All eyes on the Fed minutes
Summary 
Summary

Upstart to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings on May 9, 2022

04/11/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its first quarter of fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Monday, May 9, 2022 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the first quarter 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-304-0389, conference code 6076997. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 313-209-5140, conference code 6076997.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 411 M - -
Net income 2022 112 M - -
Net cash 2022 596 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 718 M 7 718 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 86,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 91,17 $
Average target price 197,25 $
Spread / Average Target 116%
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-People & Operations
Annie Delgado Chief Compliance Officer
Mary M. Hentges Independent Director
