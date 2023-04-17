Advanced search
    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
15.47 USD   +0.45%
04:46pUpstart to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023
BU
04/16Big copper deals to take centerstage in Santiago as demand heats up
RE
04/12CorePlus Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending
BU
Upstart to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings on May 9, 2023

04/17/2023 | 04:46pm EDT
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the first quarter 2023 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 888-254-3590, conference code 1363719. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 323-994-2093, conference code 1363719.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending marketplace partnering with banks and credit unions to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart’s AI platform, Upstart-powered banks and credit unions can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates for every race, ethnicity, age, and gender, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 548 M - -
Net income 2023 -238 M - -
Net Debt 2023 769 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,48x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 272 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 875
Free-Float 86,0%
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Paul Gu Director & Chief Technology Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Rosemary Kendrick Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.16.49%1 272
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.9.78%8 074
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION0.85%6 140
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.14.05%2 674
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)3.85%1 382
THANACHART CAPITAL7.06%1 373
