    UPST   US91680M1071

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.

(UPST)
Upstart : to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on November 9, 2021

10/14/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, announced today that its third quarter of fiscal year 2021 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the third quarter 2021 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

Conference Call Dial In. To access the live conference call in the United States and Canada: +1 800-353-6461, conference code 6122091. To access the live conference call outside of the United States and Canada: +1 334-323-0501, conference code 6122091.

About Upstart

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart-powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 739 M - -
Net income 2021 83,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 526 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 415x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29 527 M 29 527 M -
EV / Sales 2021 39,2x
EV / Sales 2022 27,5x
Nbr of Employees 554
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Girouard Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Datta Chief Financial Officer
Anna Mongayt Counselman Senior Vice President-People & Operations
Mary M. Hentges Independent Director
Ciaran OKelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.746.36%26 821
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.47.00%18 900
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION82.24%10 123
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-4.43%1 468
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.72%1 089
THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.41.56%877