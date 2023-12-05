Official UPWORK INC. press release

Partnerships with leading VMS providers, integrations with human resources information systems (HRIS), applicant tracking systems (ATS), procurement, and recruitment platforms, alongside Enterprise Suite enhancements, advance Upwork’s best-in-class enterprise solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced its first of many partnerships with vendor management systems (VMS) and managed service providers (MSP) for its Enterprise Suite offering. SAP Fieldglass and Flextrack are partnering with Upwork to deliver a more comprehensive and unified approach to workforce management. Additionally, Upwork is creating a set of available integrations and accessible APIs that will enable the Upwork Enterprise Suite to work seamlessly across an enterprise’s entire workforce ecosystem. These partnerships and integrations will help Upwork enterprise customers drive efficiency, as well as scale and optimize their workforces, inclusive of independent talent, contingent workers, and full-time employees.



Business leaders and hiring managers are navigating an increasingly complex web of specialized tools and platforms designed for workforce management. Today’s announcement of VMS partnerships with SAP Fieldglass and Flextrack creates a comprehensive end-to-end solution for seamlessly sourcing and hiring expert independent talent. Combining the global network of skilled independent talent on Upwork and cutting-edge technology with powerful VMS platforms, enterprise customers will gain direct access through the VMS to the global pool of talent on Upwork across more than 10,000 skills in over 180 countries, and connecting to a VMS will centralize and streamline workforce management, onboarding, and payment into existing workflows and one system. In addition, these VMS partnerships will mitigate risks of departmental hiring outside of existing procurement processes, provide comprehensive control over sourcing and hiring, and reduce extraneous approvals and hiring workstreams.

"Upwork's dynamic synergy with VMS and MSP partners tackles many age-old challenges in our work ecosystem, revolutionizing project visibility, quality assurance, and industry standards adherence," said Christopher J. Dwyer, senior vice president of research at Ardent Partners and managing director of the Future of Work Exchange. "The seamless integration of VMS and MSP services on Upwork is a game-changer, providing a holistic solution for businesses hungry for agile, on-demand talent. This not only ensures robust project oversight and compliance, but also sparks a new, transformative era of workforce solutions collaboration. With these cutting-edge integrations and added capabilities, Upwork is setting the pace by meeting the ever-evolving needs of businesses and talent alike.”

Upwork also continues to extend integration capabilities requested by customers with leading HRIS, ATS, procurement, and recruitment platforms. These integrations, coupled with a robust set of APIs, enable hiring managers to connect and optimize the way they source, hire, and engage global independent talent within Upwork’s Enterprise Suite and other workforce management systems they know and trust.

“Our Enterprise Suite advancements reaffirm our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for our customers navigating the evolving landscape of work,” said Zoë Diamadi, general manager of enterprise at Upwork. “As demand for independent talent continues to rise, we understand the importance of empowering enterprises with the tools they need to thrive. Our latest partnerships, integrations, and enterprise product enhancements aim to streamline and elevate the entire work process, and drive unmatched efficiency and productivity.”

Other services and enhanced features introduced to Upwork Enterprise Suite include:

Managed Services , a high-touch, service-led program management and full project lifecycle solution that enables enterprise customers to contract entire functions. Managed Services provides adaptable and scalable support for short- and long-term projects of all sizes, including a dedicated recruiting team that owns end-to-end talent delivery and engagement while offering valuable business insights to customers.

, a high-touch, service-led program management and full project lifecycle solution that enables enterprise customers to contract entire functions. Managed Services provides adaptable and scalable support for short- and long-term projects of all sizes, including a dedicated recruiting team that owns end-to-end talent delivery and engagement while offering valuable business insights to customers. New Enterprise Dashboard , an intuitive and comprehensive workspace that allows Enterprise Suite customers to view and connect with Expert-Vetted talent, the top 1% of talent on Upwork; receive enhanced support via 24/7 dedicated agents and access to self-service resources; and on-demand reporting to easily view overall Upwork spend. An updated summary section of the dashboard provides immediate, real-time visibility into the total number of job posts, offers and contracts across the company, all in one place.

, an intuitive and comprehensive workspace that allows Enterprise Suite customers to view and connect with Expert-Vetted talent, the top 1% of talent on Upwork; receive enhanced support via 24/7 dedicated agents and access to self-service resources; and on-demand reporting to easily view overall Upwork spend. An updated summary section of the dashboard provides immediate, real-time visibility into the total number of job posts, offers and contracts across the company, all in one place. Job post generator, an AI-powered feature now available to Enterprise Suite customers, designed to help create fully customizable job post drafts in seconds.



