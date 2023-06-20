Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Upwork Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPWK   US91688F1049

UPWORK INC.

(UPWK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
9.360 USD   -1.42%
09:02aUpwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute
GL
09:01aUpwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute
AQ
06/15Discover 'the First Buck' : SkysTheLimit.org Unveils Inspiring New Podcast Series
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Upwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute

06/20/2023 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monahan joins company from Meta to play pivotal role in leading research on business transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that Kelly Monahan, Ph.D., has joined Upwork as managing director to launch the new Upwork Research Institute. In this new role, Monahan will expand Upwork’s existing body of research to study how scalable workforce models perform in unpredictable periods, adapt to new technologies like Generative AI, and ultimately how they can transform organizations and drive business growth. Monahan joins Upwork from Meta (Nasdaq: META), where she was a director of future of work research, and she held previous research roles at Accenture and Deloitte.

“It’s an honor to join Upwork and be a part of founding the new Upwork Research Institute,” said Monahan. “The next wave of business transformation is here and our Research Institute is committed to studying the organizational changes and team transformation that leaders must embark on to navigate the here and now while also preparing for the future. Through our data and research, we hope to serve as a consistent source of truth to guide and inform leaders on everything from workforce design to Generative AI adoption and beyond, providing a resource business transformation leaders can leverage throughout their careers.”

“Kelly brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the study of organizational behaviors with her to Upwork, and we are thrilled to have her take on the role of managing director of the Research Institute,” said Melissa Waters, CMO, Upwork. “The macro environment around work is rapidly evolving, especially with the emergence of Generative AI, and the research, insights, technology, and guidance that we produce for Upwork’s clients are essential to help businesses operate effectively amid this changing landscape. Kelly's experience in directing research and advising leaders on workforce innovation will be critical as Upwork and our customers continue to adapt to uncertainty and impactful market forces.”

To stay informed about future announcements and research from the Upwork Research Institute, visit www.upwork.com/research-institute/stay-informed.

About Upwork
Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, as measured by gross services volume. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2022 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Contact:
Katie Gallagher
press@upwork.com


All news about UPWORK INC.
09:02aUpwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute
GL
09:01aUpwork Welcomes Kelly Monahan as Managing Director of New Upwork Research Institute
AQ
06/15Discover 'the First Buck' : SkysTheLimit.org Unveils Inspiring New Podcast Series
AQ
06/06Transcript : Upwork Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology C..
CI
05/22Upwork Announces Zoë Diamadi as General Manager of Enterprise Business
GL
05/10Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/10Upwork to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/04Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Upwork to $17 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/04BofA Securities Downgrades Upwork to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $9 From $28
MT
05/04JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on Upwork to $14 From $17, Maintains Market Outperf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UPWORK INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 662 M - -
Net income 2023 -2,06 M - -
Net Debt 2023 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2 811x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 249 M 1 249 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 850
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart UPWORK INC.
Duration : Period :
Upwork Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UPWORK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 9,36 $
Average target price 11,64 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hayden Brown President & Chief Executive Officer
Erica Gessert Chief Financial Officer
Thomas H. Layton Executive Chairman
Elizabeth A. Nelson Independent Director
Gregory C. Gretsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UPWORK INC.-10.34%1 249
INSPERITY, INC.5.43%4 577
APM HUMAN SERVICES INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-6.72%1 395
BENEFIT SYSTEMS S.A.98.25%1 064
GRUPA PRACUJ S.A.46.70%1 007
QUESS CORP LIMITED5.32%785
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer