Upwork to Present Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world's largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume ("GSV"), today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown and Chief Financial Officer Jeff McCombs will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference and Jefferies Virtual Software Conference:



Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Jefferies Virtual Software Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Time: 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET.

Webcasts of the events will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com. A webcast archive will be available following the events for approximately 90 days at investors.upwork.com. Please contact the respective financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent. We serve everyone from one-person startups to 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and freelancers to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $2.3 billion on Upwork in 2020 across more than 10,000 skills, including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at www.upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

