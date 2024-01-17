Official UPWORK INC. press release

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com .

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for one week following the call and will be archived via webcast on the Upwork Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com for approximately one year.

