Ur-Energy Inc. is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. It is focused on uranium recovery and processing operations, in addition to the exploration for and development of uranium mineral properties. Its land portfolio in Wyoming includes 12 projects. 10 of these projects are in the Great Divide Basin (GDB), Wyoming, including its flagship project, Lost Creek Project. It controls nearly 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three State of Wyoming mineral leases for a total of approximately 35,400 acres at its Lost Creek Property, including the Lost Creek permit area and certain adjoining projects which it refers to as LC East, LC West, LC North, LC South and EN project areas (collectively, with the Lost Creek Project, the Lost Creek Property). Its Wyoming properties together total approximately 48,000 acres and include its Shirley Basin Project.