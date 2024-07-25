NYSE American: URG • TSX: URE

Corporate Presentation July 2024

  • Lost Creek ISR Uranium Facility (10 years)
    • Produced ~2.8Mlbs U3O8 through 2023
    • Commercial production restart 5/23 with new header houses online
    • Six off-takes sales agreements for 5.72M pounds U3O8 +/- flex
    • 12.68Mlbs. Measured and Ind. Resource at 0.048% grade and 6.12Mlbs. and Inf. Resource at 0.043% grade
    • Production in recent past had low operating costs. Estimated operating cost of $16.73 per pound
    • 13-yearremaining mine life with numerous unexplored roll fronts
    • 1.2M pound per year mine capacity and 2.2M pound per year plant capacity
  • Shirley Basin ISR Facility - permitted and construction started
    • Licensed annual mine capacity of 1.0M lbs.; much infrastructure already in place
    • 8.8Mlbs. Measured and Indicated Resource at 0.23% grade
    • Proven in situ producer and perhaps first commercial in situ uranium mine in the world
    • Estimated operating cost of $24.40 per pound
    • Construction estimated to be completed in late 2025

Sources: Technical Report Summary, Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property Sweetwater, Wyoming, USA and Technical Report Summary, Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County, Wyoming, USA, as amended, both prepared by WWC Engineering - March 2024.

See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

Source: UxC Market Outlook Q4 2023

  • US
    • ~20% of nation's electricity
    • >50% carbon-free electricity
  • Worldwide
    • 10% electricity
    • ~1/3 carbon-free electricity
  • 440 operable reactors; 62 in construction
  • ~92 reactors ordered, 343 proposed
  • WNA projects global demand of 171M lbs. in 2023 increasing to 338M lbs. by 2040
  • SMRs being developed/constructed in 11 countries, operating in 3
  • NEI poll of its members revealed there could be up to 300 SMRs in the U.S. by 2050
  • TerraPower and PacifiCorp, owned in part by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet respectively, plan to build their first SMR in Wyoming

*Sources: Nuclear Energy Institute; World Nuclear Association, UxC Consulting, IAEA, Bloomberg. See Disclaimer re Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

  • Russia's attack on Ukraine - likely long-term impact
  • Russia supplies about 20% of US demand; globally, 46% enrichment and 38% conversion capacity
  • Kazakhstan provides ~46% of primary global supply; Russian influence and internal strife could impact supply
  • Russian and Chinese ownership/purchasing of Kazakh uranium is growing quickly
  • Primary production from Africa is largely owned by China
  • Canada's McArthur River Mine and Cigar Lake placed into production but ramp up has been difficult; in any event, it's not enough
  • Unexpected 2023 coup in Niger puts 4% of global supply at risk

Source: World Nuclear Association.

See Disclaimer re Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

Recent Legislation

  • US Uranium Reserve, $75M, DOE issued contracts in December 2022 including the purchase of 100k pounds from Ur-Energy at $64.47/pound
  • Civil Nuclear Credit Program, $6B to extend life of reactors
  • Inflation Reduction Act includes several significant measures supporting nuclear energy - sustaining existing 93 reactors in US for years to come

Growing Government Support

  • H.R. 1042 passed by House and Senate unanimously and signed into law by President Biden to ban the import of Russian Low Enriched Uranium, with limited exceptions
  • Strong support from Senators Manchin (D) and Barrasso (R) and Congressman Latta (R)
  • Consolidated Budget allocated $2.7B to carry out the Nuclear Fuel Security Act which is designed to enhance the domestic fuel cycle; especially enrichment. DOE has issued on RFP to purchase LEU with preference for domestic uranium feedstock

See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

  • 10 Years Production: ~90% recovery of under pattern resources
  • Royalty burden averages <1% throughout the six-projects
  • Resources can all be pipelined into the existing Lost Creek plant
  • Opportunity to grow the resource

through exploration (lateral and at depth in the KM, L, M and N Horizons)

~35,000 acres

Six project areas

Source: Technical Report Summary, Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property Sweetwater, Wyoming, USA prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. d/b/a WWC Engineering - March 2024.

See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

Uranium Production, Costs and Revenues

Unit

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Captured

lbs

596K

784K

538K

265K

302K

48K

Drummed

lbs

548K

727K

561K

254K

286K

51K

Pounds Sold

lbs

518K

925K

562K

780K

480K

665K

Sold From

Produced

lbs

518K

725K

562K

261K

10K

214K

Purchased

--

200K

--

519K

470K

451K

Avg Sales Price

$/lb

$51.22

$45.20

$39.49

$49.09

$48.86

$48.50

Avg Cash Cost*

$/lb

$19.73

$16.27

$17.15

$24.41

$25.37

$23.93

Revenues

$

$26.5Million

$41.8Million

$22.2Million

$38.3Million

$23.5Million

$32.3Million

Real pounds - Real production - Real costs

*Per Pound Sold, excludes severance and ad valorem taxes and non-cash costs. **Excluding NRV adjustments.

See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

  • Ongoing Drilling and Construction Program
    • Six new header houses online
    • Disposal well 5 is installed and completed
    • Good headgrade
    • Header house fabrication on schedule
  • Efficiencies and Expertise to Ramp-up
    • Advanced purchasing of materials
    • Retained experienced key staff
    • Hiring is complete

Lost Creek MU2 Header House

See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

