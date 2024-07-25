NYSE American: URG • TSX: URE
Corporate Presentation July 2024
- Lost Creek ISR Uranium Facility (10 years)
- Produced ~2.8Mlbs U3O8 through 2023
- Commercial production restart 5/23 with new header houses online
- Six off-takes sales agreements for 5.72M pounds U3O8 +/- flex
- 12.68Mlbs. Measured and Ind. Resource at 0.048% grade and 6.12Mlbs. and Inf. Resource at 0.043% grade
- Production in recent past had low operating costs. Estimated operating cost of $16.73 per pound
- 13-yearremaining mine life with numerous unexplored roll fronts
- 1.2M pound per year mine capacity and 2.2M pound per year plant capacity
- Shirley Basin ISR Facility - permitted and construction started
- Licensed annual mine capacity of 1.0M lbs.; much infrastructure already in place
- 8.8Mlbs. Measured and Indicated Resource at 0.23% grade
- Proven in situ producer and perhaps first commercial in situ uranium mine in the world
- Estimated operating cost of $24.40 per pound
- Construction estimated to be completed in late 2025
Sources: Technical Report Summary, Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property Sweetwater, Wyoming, USA and Technical Report Summary, Shirley Basin ISR Uranium Project, Carbon County, Wyoming, USA, as amended, both prepared by WWC Engineering - March 2024.
See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
3
Source: UxC Market Outlook Q4 2023
- US
- ~20% of nation's electricity
- >50% carbon-free electricity
- Worldwide
- 10% electricity
- ~1/3 carbon-free electricity
- 440 operable reactors; 62 in construction
- ~92 reactors ordered, 343 proposed
- WNA projects global demand of 171M lbs. in 2023 increasing to 338M lbs. by 2040
- SMRs being developed/constructed in 11 countries, operating in 3
- NEI poll of its members revealed there could be up to 300 SMRs in the U.S. by 2050
- TerraPower and PacifiCorp, owned in part by Bill Gates and Warren Buffet respectively, plan to build their first SMR in Wyoming
*Sources: Nuclear Energy Institute; World Nuclear Association, UxC Consulting, IAEA, Bloomberg. See Disclaimer re Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
- Russia's attack on Ukraine - likely long-term impact
- Russia supplies about 20% of US demand; globally, 46% enrichment and 38% conversion capacity
- Kazakhstan provides ~46% of primary global supply; Russian influence and internal strife could impact supply
- Russian and Chinese ownership/purchasing of Kazakh uranium is growing quickly
- Primary production from Africa is largely owned by China
- Canada's McArthur River Mine and Cigar Lake placed into production but ramp up has been difficult; in any event, it's not enough
- Unexpected 2023 coup in Niger puts 4% of global supply at risk
Source: World Nuclear Association.
See Disclaimer re Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
Recent Legislation
- US Uranium Reserve, $75M, DOE issued contracts in December 2022 including the purchase of 100k pounds from Ur-Energy at $64.47/pound
- Civil Nuclear Credit Program, $6B to extend life of reactors
- Inflation Reduction Act includes several significant measures supporting nuclear energy - sustaining existing 93 reactors in US for years to come
Growing Government Support
- H.R. 1042 passed by House and Senate unanimously and signed into law by President Biden to ban the import of Russian Low Enriched Uranium, with limited exceptions
- Strong support from Senators Manchin (D) and Barrasso (R) and Congressman Latta (R)
- Consolidated Budget allocated $2.7B to carry out the Nuclear Fuel Security Act which is designed to enhance the domestic fuel cycle; especially enrichment. DOE has issued on RFP to purchase LEU with preference for domestic uranium feedstock
See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
- 10 Years Production: ~90% recovery of under pattern resources
- Royalty burden averages <1% throughout the six-projects
- Resources can all be pipelined into the existing Lost Creek plant
- Opportunity to grow the resource
through exploration (lateral and at depth in the KM, L, M and N Horizons)
~35,000 acres
Six project areas
Source: Technical Report Summary, Lost Creek ISR Uranium Property Sweetwater, Wyoming, USA prepared by Western Water Consultants, Inc. d/b/a WWC Engineering - March 2024.
See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
Uranium Production, Costs and Revenues
Unit
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Captured
lbs
596K
784K
538K
265K
302K
48K
Drummed
lbs
548K
727K
561K
254K
286K
51K
Pounds Sold
lbs
518K
925K
562K
780K
480K
665K
Sold From
Produced
lbs
518K
725K
562K
261K
10K
214K
Purchased
--
200K
--
519K
470K
451K
Avg Sales Price
$/lb
$51.22
$45.20
$39.49
$49.09
$48.86
$48.50
Avg Cash Cost*
$/lb
$19.73
$16.27
$17.15
$24.41
$25.37
$23.93
Revenues
$
$26.5Million
$41.8Million
$22.2Million
$38.3Million
$23.5Million
$32.3Million
Real pounds - Real production - Real costs
*Per Pound Sold, excludes severance and ad valorem taxes and non-cash costs. **Excluding NRV adjustments.
See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
- Ongoing Drilling and Construction Program
- Six new header houses online
- Disposal well 5 is installed and completed
- Good headgrade
- Header house fabrication on schedule
- Efficiencies and Expertise to Ramp-up
- Advanced purchasing of materials
- Retained experienced key staff
- Hiring is complete
Lost Creek MU2 Header House
See Disclaimer re: Forward-looking Statements and Projections (slide 2).
