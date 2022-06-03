Log in
    URE   CA91688R1082

UR-ENERGY INC.

(URE)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.630 CAD   -1.21%
05:08pUR-ENERGY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/02TRANSCRIPT : Ur-Energy Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Ur-Energy Inc. - Special Call
CI
Ur Energy : Reports Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Chairman of the Board

06/03/2022
LITTLETON, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2022 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Shareholders Meeting") held June 2, 2022, including the election of Directors.

Each of the nominee Directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 21, 2022 was elected as a Director. The Company received proxies with regard to voting on the seven Directors nominated for election, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Non-Votes

W. William Boberg

50,021,685

68.20

23,326,255

31.80

44,631,927

John W. Cash

71,947,377

98.09

1,400,564

1.91

44,631,926

Rob Chang

62,313,454

84.96

11,034,486

15.04

44,631,927

James M. Franklin

61,074,768

83.27

12,273,173

16.73

44,631,926

Gary C. Huber

53,206,557

72.54

20,141,383

27.46

44,631,927

Thomas H. Parker

70,333,076

95.89

3,014,865

4.11

44,631,926

Kathy E. Walker

71,594,668

97.61

1,753,272

2.39

44,631,927

The Company's independent auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed by the Shareholders, and the Directors of the Company were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors.

The "say on pay" vote to approve executive compensation was approved with 79.07% of the votes cast voting for the non-binding advisory vote.

Renewal of the Amended and Restated Restricted Share Unit and Equity Incentive Plan of the Company was approved by a majority of the votes represented (60.62%), after the exclusion of votes held by certain insiders and their affiliates.

Following the Shareholders Meeting, the Board met and has appointed John W. Cash Chairman of the Board. Mr. Cash succeeds Jeffrey Klenda as Chairman. Mr. Klenda has retired effective June 2, 2022. Mr. Cash was named Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2022 and, effective June 3, 2022, has also been named President of the Company. Thomas Parker, Lead Independent Director, will continue to serve in that role on the Board.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged, and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is located in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is located in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

John W. Cash, Chairman, CEO and President
866.981.4588, ext. 303
John.Cash@Ur-Energy.com

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/703852/Ur-Energy-Reports-Results-of-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders-and-Appointment-of-Chairman-of-the-Board

Disclaimer

Ur-Energy Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
