UR Sugar Industries Limited, formerly HKG Limited, is an India-based sugar manufacturing company. The Company produces refined sugar (sulphur less) and double sulphitation sugars, which are graded according to size and color of sugar. It produces plantation white cane sugar of various grades, having a market around the world. It has an integrated sugarcane-based unit producing sugar, generating power and a molasses / sugarcane syrup-based distillery manufacturing rectified spirit, neutral spirit and ethanol.

Sector Food Processing