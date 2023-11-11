UR Sugar Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

UR Sugar Industries Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 10.73 million compared to INR 26.98 million a year ago. Net income was INR 7.61 million compared to net loss of INR 3.57 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.14 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.14 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.07 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 10.85 million compared to INR 90.89 million a year ago. Net income was INR 6.46 million compared to INR 1.16 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.12 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.12 compared to INR 0.02 a year ago.