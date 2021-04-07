Uralkali : Confirms Compliance with IFA Protect & Sustain Standard

Uralkali, one of the world's largest potash producers, has successfully completed an interim inspection for compliance with the International Fertilizer Association's (IFA) Protect & Sustain Standard.

Protect & Sustain is a unique certification incorporating a broad range of standards reflected in international quality management systems (ISO 9001), workplace safety (OHSAS 18001) and environmental management (ISO 14001). It also covers RC14001 provisions that set out the requirements in management systems used in the chemical industry.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented: The interim inspection of Uralkali's operations for compliance with the Protect & Sustain Standard demonstrates that Uralkali continues to operate responsibly, guided by global best practice in the production, transportation and sales of potash fertilizers. It also confirms the Company's commitment to best practice in product stewardship.

Reference

The International Fertilizer Association (IFA) was founded in 1927. It is the only global association in the mineral fertilizer industry, with over 500 member organizations, based in more than 80 countries.

The Protect & Sustain Standard was launched by the International Fertilizer Association in 2010 to enhance the level of safety, reliability and environmental safety of production practices implemented by member companies. A total of 59 companies from 58 countries have already undertaken voluntary certification for compliance with the Protect & Sustain Standard.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.