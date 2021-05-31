Log in
    URKA   RU0007661302

URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Moscow Micex - RTS - 08/10
119.04 RUB   0.00%
04:12aURALKALI  : and Uralchem Partner with SPIEF-2021
PU
05/28URALKALI  : AGM Decisions
PU
05/28URALKALI  : Launches Summer Health Promotion Campaign
PU
Uralkali : and Uralchem Partner with SPIEF-2021

05/31/2021 | 04:12am EDT
Uralkali (the Company), one of the world's largest potash producers, and Uralchem, world's leading fertilizer producer, will partner with the XXIV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2021), which is taking place at St. Petersburg's EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre on 2-5 June 2021.

The companies will have a joint exhibition booth, where all event participants and guests will be able to learn about the latest developments and achievements in the mineral fertilizer industry.

Uralchem and Uralkali will take part in multiple panel sessions and discussions during SPIEF. The companies expect to sign a number of important contracts and memorandums with partners and suppliers to both companies. Cooperation agreements with RZD, LLC Atlant, PJSC TransContainer, LLC Rustranskom, Innovation Center Mendeleev Valley, Innopraktika Foundation and with several Russian regions are all due to be signed.

SPIEF will be attended by Dmitry Mazepin, Uralchem CEO and Uralkali Deputy Board Chairman, Dmitry Konyaev, Uralchem Board Chairman, and Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a unique event in the world of business and economics. SPIEF was established in 1997, and since 2006, it has been held under the patronage of the President of the Russian Federation, who participates every year. During recent years, the Forum has become not only a leading global arena for businesses, but also an opportunity to discuss key economic issues Russia faces, as well as issues in developing markets and the rest of the world. More than 10,000 people from Russia and abroad attend SPIEF each year, including heads of state and senior government officials, senior managers of multinational companies, leading scientific experts, journalists, and civil society representatives.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.

Uralchem is one of the largest producers of nitrogen and phosphate fertilizers in Russia and the CIS with production capacities of over 3 million tons of ammonia, 3 million tons of ammonium nitrate and its derivatives, 1.2 million tons of urea and 1 million tons of phosphate and complex fertilizers and a year. Uralchem is the largest ammonium nitrate producer and one of the top producers of ammonia, urea and nitrogen fertilizers in Russia. Key production assets of JSC Uralchem include Azot Branch of JSC Uralchem in Berezniki, Perm Region; JSC Mineral Fertilizers, Perm; KCKK branch of JSC Uralchem in Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirov Region; JSC Voskresensk Mineral Fertilizers in Voskresensk, Moscow Region.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 696 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 061 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart URALKALI
Duration : Period :
Uralkali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vitaly Lauk Chief Executive Officer
Anton Vladimirovich Vishchanenko Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Paul James Ostling Independent Director
Luc J. Maene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URALKALI0.00%2 061
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA25.28%13 862
THE MOSAIC COMPANY57.06%13 725
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY27.54%13 049
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.37.35%11 406
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 541