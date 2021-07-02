Uralkali : sponsors Stroganov Regatta-2021

Uralkali will sponsor the Stroganov Regatta yacht races in the River Kama area at the town of Usolye (Berezniki urban district, Perm Region) on 3-4 July. Athletes aged between 12 and 18 years will compete in the Optimist, Luch-Radial and Cadet yacht classes. Competitors from Perm, Berezniki, Chelyabinsk, Miass, Omsk and Votkinsk will take part in the races which will follow international sailing rules. In each class, races will run over specific distances. In the Optimist class yachts will sail around a loop, while the Cadet class route is shaped in a triangle. Participants in the Luch-Radial class will need to complete both the triangle and loop elements. The races are part of the selection process for the Perm regional team to compete at the federal level. All competitions will be subject to Rospotrebnadzor's anti-COVID requirements.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented: Uralkali works hard to create comfortable living conditions for people in Berezniki and Solikamsk. We want to make this an attractive environment for young people where they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle. This is why Uralkali provides comprehensive support to both professional and amateur sports. As just one example, the Stroganov Regatta is a really exciting water sports festival which attracts interest of local residents and visitors to Verkhnekamie, and inspires young people to get into sports.

The Stroganov Regatta competition has been held since 2006. In addition to the Stroganov Regatta, Uralkali supports Usolye in organising the Russian Chimes international festival, the Stroganov Mile Snowkiting Championship, the Stroganov Verst equestrian competition and other important events.

