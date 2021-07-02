Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Russia
  4. Moscow Micex - RTS
  5. Uralkali
  6. News
  7. Summary
    URKA   RU0007661302

URALKALI

(URKA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uralkali : sponsors Stroganov Regatta-2021

07/02/2021 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Uralkali will sponsor the Stroganov Regatta yacht races in the River Kama area at the town of Usolye (Berezniki urban district, Perm Region) on 3-4 July. Athletes aged between 12 and 18 years will compete in the Optimist, Luch-Radial and Cadet yacht classes. Competitors from Perm, Berezniki, Chelyabinsk, Miass, Omsk and Votkinsk will take part in the races which will follow international sailing rules. In each class, races will run over specific distances. In the Optimist class yachts will sail around a loop, while the Cadet class route is shaped in a triangle. Participants in the Luch-Radial class will need to complete both the triangle and loop elements. The races are part of the selection process for the Perm regional team to compete at the federal level. All competitions will be subject to Rospotrebnadzor's anti-COVID requirements.

Vitaly Lauk, Uralkali CEO, commented:

Uralkali works hard to create comfortable living conditions for people in Berezniki and Solikamsk. We want to make this an attractive environment for young people where they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle. This is why Uralkali provides comprehensive support to both professional and amateur sports. As just one example, the Stroganov Regatta is a really exciting water sports festival which attracts interest of local residents and visitors to Verkhnekamie, and inspires young people to get into sports.

Reference

The Stroganov Regatta competition has been held since 2006. In addition to the Stroganov Regatta, Uralkali supports Usolye in organising the Russian Chimes international festival, the Stroganov Mile Snowkiting Championship, the Stroganov Verst equestrian competition and other important events.

Uralkali (www.uralkali.com) is one of the world's largest potash producers and exporters. The Company's assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore treatment plants in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk (Perm Region, Russia). Uralkali employs more than 12,000 people in the main production unit.

Disclaimer

OAO Uralkali published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about URALKALI
04:33aURALKALI  : sponsors Stroganov Regatta-2021
PU
06/25URALKALI  : Opens New Corporate Museum in Solikamsk
PU
06/09URALKALI  : Signed US$1.25 billion 5-year Sustainability Linked Pre-Export Facil..
PU
06/04URALKALI  : and RusTransCom Announce Strategic Partnership and Sign Cooperation ..
PU
06/04URALKALI  : and Agency for Development of Professional Skills (WorldSkills Russi..
PU
06/03URALKALI  : and United Wagon Company Sign Agreement for Supply of 100 Innovative..
PU
06/02URALKALI  : Publishes 2020 ESG Report
PU
05/31URALKALI  : and Uralchem Partner with SPIEF-2021
PU
05/28URALKALI  : AGM Decisions
PU
05/28URALKALI  : Launches Summer Health Promotion Campaign
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 696 M - -
Net income 2020 -42,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3 525x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 057 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,62x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 0,00%
Chart URALKALI
Duration : Period :
Uralkali Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vitaly Lauk Chief Executive Officer
Anton Vladimirovich Vishchanenko Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Viktorovich Chemezov Chairman
Paul James Ostling Independent Director
Luc Marc J. Maene Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URALKALI0.00%2 092
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY44.91%15 080
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA27.30%14 366
THE MOSAIC COMPANY38.16%11 849
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.35.42%11 011
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 439