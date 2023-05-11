Uranium Energy : Arrangement involving UEX Corporation (“UEX”) and Uranium Energy Corp. (“UEC”) - Form 8-K

Re: Arrangement involving UEX Corporation ("UEX") and Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC")

You are receiving this notice as UEX's records indicate that you are a holder of outstanding warrants (the "UEXWarrants") to acquire common shares of UEX ("UEX Shares") at an exercise price of C$0.18 per UEX Share under the terms of the warrant indenture dated December 2, 2020 between UEX and Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the "Warrant Agent"), as supplemented (the "Warrant Indenture").

On August 19, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), UEC acquired, through its wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Purchaser"), all of the issued and outstanding UEX Shares by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of UEX Shares received 0.09 of a common share of UEC (each whole common share, a "UEC Share") for each UEX Share held (the "Exchange Ratio"), and UEX amalgamated with the Purchaser to form a wholly-owned subsidiary of UEC.

Effect of the Arrangement on UEX Warrants

In accordance with the terms of your UEX Warrants, after the Effective Date, each UEX Warrant will now entitle the holder to purchase the number of UEC Shares equal to the product of (i) the number of UEX Shares that were issuable upon exercise of the UEX Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Date multiplied by (ii) the Exchange Ratio of 0.09. Please note that, in accordance with the Warrant Indenture, fractional UEC Shares will be rounded down to the nearest whole number without any compensation to the holder for any fractional amounts. The exercise price of the UEX Warrants remains unchanged at C$0.18 for each UEX Share that was issuable upon exercise of the UEX Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Date, such that, as a result of the Arrangement, each UEX Warrant is now exercisable for 0.09 of a UEC Share at an exercise price of C$0.18 per 0.09 of a UEC Share.

By way of an example, as a result of the Arrangement, 100 UEX Warrants now represent a right to acquire 9 UEC Shares (being the number of UEX Shares that were issuable upon exercise of the UEX Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Date multiplied by the Exchange Ratio) at an aggregate price of C$18.00 (being the product of the exercise price of C$0.18 per 0.09 of a UEC Share multiplied by 100 UEX Warrants).

Subject to the effects of the Arrangement as described in this notice, the certificates currently evidencing the rights of the holders of the UEX Warrants will continue to evidence such rights, and no further action will be required on the part of the holder. All capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall be deemed to have the meaning ascribed to them in the Warrant Certificate.