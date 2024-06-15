Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Uranium Energy Corp. (“Uranium Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: UEC). Investors who purchased Uranium Energy securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/UEC.

On June 10, 2024, UEC filed its quarterly report for the quarter ended April 30, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Among other items, UEC reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.05, missing consensus estimates. The Company also reported zero revenues and an operating loss of $13.8 million, compared to revenues of $20 million and an operating loss of $3.5 million for the same period in the prior year.

On this news, UEC’s stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 8.09%, to close at $5.57 per share on June 11, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Uranium Energy securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

