Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining company. The Company advances in In-Situ Recovery (ISR) mining uranium projects in the United States and high-grade conventional projects in Canada. It offers two production ready ISR hub and spoke platforms in South Texas and Wyoming. These two production platforms are anchored by operational central processing plants and served by seven U.S. ISR uranium projects. Additionally, it has diversified uranium holdings, including uranium portfolios of North American warehoused U3O8; an equity stake in Uranium Royalty Corp., and a Western Hemisphere pipeline of resource stage uranium projects. The Texas Hub and Spoke Project includes Hobson Central Processing Plant (CPP), Burke Hollow, Goliad, Palangana, and Salvo. The Wyoming Asset Hub and Spoke In-Situ Recovery Project includes Christensen Ranch and Irigaray (Willow Creek), Moore Ranch, Ludeman, Allemand-Ross, and others. It also owns projects, including Henday Lake, Carswell, and Milliken.

Sector Uranium