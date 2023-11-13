Item 8.01
Other Events
Uranium Energy Corp. has completed a SK-1300 Technical Report Summary entitled "Technical Report Summary - Initial Assessment: Alto Parana", dated November 2023, for its Alto Parana Project located in Paraguay.
A copy of such Technical Report Summary is attached as Exhibit 96.1 hereto.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Uranium Energy Corp. published this content on 13 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2023 11:13:51 UTC.