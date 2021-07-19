Log in
Uranium Royalty : All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities (Form 6-K)

07/19/2021
All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Sirs:

Re: 2021 Annual General Meeting of Uranium Royalty Corp.

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Uranium Royalty Corp.
Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
CUSIP #: 91702V101
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common
Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common
Record Date for Notice: August 19, 2021
Record Date for Voting: August 19, 2021
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: August 19, 2021
Meeting Date: October 14, 2021
Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: No
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly,
URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.
/s/ Josephine Man
Josephine Man
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

SUITE 1830, 1030 WEST GEORGIA STREET, VANCOUVER, BC V6E 2Y3 - OFFICE: 604-396-8222

Disclaimer

Uranium Royalty Corp. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 21:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
