Uranium Royalty Corp.(TSX:URC) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is a Canada-based uranium-focused royalty and streaming company. The Company is principally engaged in acquiring and assembling a portfolio of royalties and investing in companies with direct exposure to uranium. The Company's Lance project is an ISR uranium project located on the north-east flank of the Powder River Basin in Wyoming, United States and is comprised of approximately 38,416 acres of mixed surface and mineral right holdings including private access agreements as well as state and federal mining claims. The Company's portfolio includes Anderson, Church Rock, Cigar Lake, Dewey-Burdock, Lance, Langer Heinrich, McArthur River, Michelin, Reno Creek, Roca Honda, Roughrider, Slick Rock, Workman Creek project, Dawn Lake project and Diabase project. The Company holds a production royalty of Australian yellow cake produced from the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Sector Uranium