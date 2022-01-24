Log in
    URC   CA91702V1013

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.

(URC)
Uranium Royalty Corp. to Present at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference

01/24/2022 | 08:01am EST
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSXV: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the 2022 TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference, on Thursday, January 27, 2021, at 3:45 PM ET

President and CEO, Scott Melbye, will provide an update on the Company and answer investors' questions during his live webcast. 

Interested investors can register to attend URC's presentation on January 27th, via the TD Securities Virtual Global Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/32T73oK

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (URC) is the world's only pure-play uranium royalty company and the only uranium focused business on the Nasdaq.  URC is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making strategic investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company recognizes the inherent cyclicality of valuations based on uranium prices, including the impact of such cyclicality on the availability of capital within the uranium sector and the current historically low uranium pricing environment. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-royalty-corp-to-present-at-the-2022-td-securities-virtual-global-mining-conference-301466228.html

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.


© PRNewswire 2022
