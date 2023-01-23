Advanced search
    URC   CA91702V1013

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.

(URC)
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: UROY) (TSX-V: URC) ("URC" or the "Company") invites investors and shareholders to attend the Company's presentation at the 2023 TD Securities Mining Conference on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 10:40 am Eastern Time

Interested investors can register to attend URC's presentation via the TD Securities Mining Conference registration link: https://bit.ly/3Wlub4V

The presentation recording will be made available on the company's website for 90 days after the conference.

About Uranium Royalty Corp.

Uranium Royalty Corp. is the world's only uranium-focused royalty and streaming company and the only pure-play uranium listed company on the Nasdaq. URC provides investors with uranium commodity price exposure through strategic acquisitions in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity in uranium companies, as well as through holdings of physical uranium. The Company is well positioned as a capital provider to an industry needing massive investments in global productive capacity to meet the growing need for uranium as fuel for carbon-free nuclear energy. URC has deep industry knowledge and expertise to identify and evaluate investment opportunities in the uranium industry. The Company's management and the Board include individuals with decades of combined experience in the uranium and nuclear energy sectors, including specific expertise in mine finance, project identification and evaluation, mine development and uranium sales and trading.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uranium-royalty-corp-to-present-at-the-2023-td-securities-mining-conference-301727766.html

SOURCE Uranium Royalty Corp.


