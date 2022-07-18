Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Uranium Royalty Corp.
  News
  Summary
    URC   CA91702V1013

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.

(URC)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:58 2022-07-18 pm EDT
2.980 CAD   +1.71%
02:34pURANIUM ROYALTY : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K
PU
07/13RBC Capital Markets Says Uranium Prices Declining But Relatively Calm Compared To Other Commodities
MT
06/22RBC Capital Markets Says Uranium Markets Under Pressure From Broad Market Volatility
MT
Summary 
Summary

Uranium Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
Exhibit 99.1

July 18, 2022

All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Dear Sirs:

Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Uranium Royalty Corp.

As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:

Issuer: Uranium Royalty Corp.
Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting
CUSIP #: 91702V101
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common
Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common
Record Date for Notice: August 18, 2022
Record Date for Voting: August 18, 2022
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: August 18, 2022
Meeting Date: October 13, 2022
Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: No
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.

Yours truly,

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.

/s/ Josephine Man
Josephine Man
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

SUITE 1830, 1030 WEST GEORGIA STREET, VANCOUVER, BC V6E 2Y3 - OFFICE: 604-396-8222

Disclaimer

Uranium Royalty Corp. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 18:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
