Uranium Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1
July 18, 2022
All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Dear Sirs:
Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Uranium Royalty Corp.
As required by Section 2.2 of National Instrument 54-101, please be advised of the following:
|
Issuer:
|
Uranium Royalty Corp.
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual General Meeting
|
CUSIP #:
|
91702V101
|
Class of Security entitled to receive Notice:
|
Common
|
Class of Security entitled to Vote:
|
Common
|
Record Date for Notice:
|
August 18, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting:
|
August 18, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:
|
August 18, 2022
|
Meeting Date:
|
October 13, 2022
|
Place of Meeting:
|
Vancouver, British Columbia
|
Company sending materials directly to NOBOs:
|
No
|
Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs:
|
No
|
Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders:
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not applicable
|
Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders:
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not applicable
If you require further information, please contact the undersigned.
Yours truly,
URANIUM ROYALTY CORP.
|
/s/ Josephine Man
|
|
|
|
Josephine Man
|
|
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
