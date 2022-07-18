Uranium Royalty : Notice of Meeting and Record Date - Form 6-K

Exhibit 99.1

July 18, 2022

Re: 2022 Annual General Meeting of Uranium Royalty Corp.

Issuer: Uranium Royalty Corp. Meeting Type: Annual General Meeting CUSIP #: 91702V101 Class of Security entitled to receive Notice: Common Class of Security entitled to Vote: Common Record Date for Notice: August 18, 2022 Record Date for Voting: August 18, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: August 18, 2022 Meeting Date: October 13, 2022 Place of Meeting: Vancouver, British Columbia Company sending materials directly to NOBOs: No Company to pay for delivery of materials to OBOs: No Notice-and-Access for Registered Holders: Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable Notice-and-Access for Beneficial Holders: Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not applicable

