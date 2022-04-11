Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Uravan Minerals Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UVN   CA91703R2081

URAVAN MINERALS INC.

(UVN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12/23 05:00:00 pm EST
0.2600 CAD    0.00%
05:41pURAVAN MINERALS : Annouces Termination of Letter of Intent
PU
03/30Uravan Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30URAVAN MINERALS : 2021 Fourth Quarter - Financial Statements
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uravan Minerals : Annouces Termination of Letter of Intent

04/11/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

URAVAN ANNOUCES TERMINATION OF LETTER OF INTENT

Calgary, Alberta, March 29, 2022 - Uravan Minerals Inc. (TSXV: UVN) ("Uravan" or the "Company") announces that the letter of intent dated September 30, 2021, in respect of a proposed transaction ("Transaction") between Uravan and Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems Inc. has been terminated in accordance with the letter of intent, Uravan's expenses incurred in connection with the Transaction have been reimbursed.

Uravan will continue to pursue and evaluate other businesses and strategic opportunities and will make further announcements with respect to these efforts as soon as practically possible.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") is conducting a trading resumption review and the Company will provide an update as to the status of the review when available.

For further information please contact:

Uravan Minerals Inc.

Larry Lahusen

CEO and President Tel: 403-607-5908

Email:llahusen@uravanminerals.comWebsite: www.uravanminerals.com

Cautionary Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements including those describing Uravan's plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, much of which are beyond the control of Uravan and its management. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining the listing of the Company's shares. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Uravan Minerals Inc.

240 - 70 Shawville Blvd. SE, Calgary, AB T2Y 2Z3

Phone: 403-607-5908

Disclaimer

Uravan Minerals Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about URAVAN MINERALS INC.
05:41pURAVAN MINERALS : Annouces Termination of Letter of Intent
PU
03/30Uravan Minerals Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/30URAVAN MINERALS : 2021 Fourth Quarter - Financial Statements
PU
03/30Uravan Minerals Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/29Uravan Minerals Planned Reverse Takeover by Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems Terminated
MT
03/29Uravan annouces termination of letter of intent
AQ
03/01Empire Hydrogen Energy Systems Inc. cancelled the acquisition of Uravan Minerals Inc. i..
CI
01/21Uravan announces the sale of stewardson west claim and halliday/stewardson nsr
AQ
01/21International Prospect Ventures Ltd. completed the acquisition of West Stewardson Urani..
CI
01/17Uravan announces the sale of albert lake nsr
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 1,23 M 0,97 M 0,97 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart URAVAN MINERALS INC.
Duration : Period :
Uravan Minerals Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Larry Lahusen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Torrie A. Chartier-Holloway Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Stacey Independent Director
Larry Hulbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URAVAN MINERALS INC.0.00%1
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-15.63%8 341
PALADIN ENERGY LTD2.84%1 995
ENERGY FUELS INC.26.81%1 529
DENISON MINES CORP.27.01%1 435
LARGO INC.26.11%760