Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Urban&Civic plc    UANC   GB00BKT04W07

URBAN&CIVIC PLC

(UANC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban&Civic : Alconbury Weald's Education Campus Moves Forward for 2023/2024 Opening

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/02/2020 | 06:15am EDT

The next phase of Alconbury Weald has taken a big step forward today (2 October) with the announcement of the team taking forward the major new education campus at Alconbury Weald.

Morgan Sindall Construction has been appointed as preferred bidder under a pre-construction services agreement.

The development will be driven by a working partnership between Morgan Sindall Construction, Cambridgeshire County Council (CCC), Huntingdon District Council (HDC), the Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust (DEMAT), the Spring Common Academy Trust (which will lead and manage the Prestley Wood Academy Special School) and the developer, Urban&Civic (U&C).

The project forms the next phase of Urban&Civic's delivery of Alconbury Weald, which currently include homes, a primary school, community facilities, green spaces, play areas and over one million square foot of business space. In total the development will comprise 5,000 new homes, health centre and retail hub, sustainable transport links, and over 500 acres of green space, including a country park.

Phase 1 of the £36 million Alconbury Education Hub comprises the construction of:

  1. A 600-place secondary school with infrastructure to enable it to grow to provide 1,200 places in the future. The school has been named Alconbury Weald Church Academy, which will be run by the Diocese of Ely Multi Academy Trust
  2. A 300-place sixth form
  3. A 130-place special free school, Prestley Wood Academy, which will form part of the Spring Common Academy Trust. This school will serve children and young people aged 3 to 19 with complex special educational needs living in the development and the surrounding area.

The schools are scheduled to open from September 2023/2024.

The site is located in the centre of the overall development, and will lie at the end of a new park which will transform the old runway of the former Cold War airfield. The Campus buildings will form an important landmark, and sit adjacent to a civic square, which will connect the schools to the wider community. Morgan Sindall Construction previously delivered the £8.9 million Ermine Street Church Academy in 2016, which was the first school to open as part of the Alconbury Weald development.

Jamie Shearman, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: 'It's fantastic to have been selected as preferred bidder to deliver the first phase of this significant investment for Cambridgeshire County Council. Urban&Civic's plans for Alconbury Weald promise to transform the area into a vibrant new community hub and the education campus will have pride of place at the heart of the project.

'Morgan Sindall Construction is a highly experienced delivery partner for transformational education projects such as this and we're looking forward to having the opportunity to build on our experience in the sector to provide this much-needed resource for the local community.'

The latest scheme embraces the County Council's emerging policy regarding the 'Nearly Zero' energy agenda. The Council is calling on Government, industry and regulators to implement the necessary changes to enable Cambridgeshire and the rest of the UK to reach net-zero carbon by 2030.

Councillor Simon Bywater, Chair of the Children and Young People's Committee at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: 'The Alconbury Weald education campus is an important investment for the County Council, and I'd like to congratulate Morgan Sindall Construction on their appointment. The development will have great benefit for the community and will provide a high-quality education facility to all children and young people.'

Rebecca Britton at Urban&Civic said: 'Education lies at the heart of everything we do and is in the DNA of the places we craft. This Education Campus is an exciting new chapter for the development and will not only deliver landmark civic buildings at the heart of the new community, but also partners us with strong education providers in DEMAT and Spring Common Trusts. The opportunity to deliver much needed special needs capacity for the local area alongside an inspirational secondary school and sixth form is a fundamental part of our commitment to Alconbury Weald being at the heart of Huntingdon and Cambridgeshire's vision for growing well.'

Morgan Sindall Construction is currently on site at other school projects across the region including a new primary school in St Neots. The £14.2 million Wintringham Primary School will sit at the heart of the first phase of Urban&Civic's 162 hectare development which will comprise 2,800 homes and a range of community and sports facilities, health and green space.

Disclaimer

Urban&Civic plc published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:14:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about URBAN&CIVIC PLC
06:15aURBAN&CIVIC : Alconbury Weald's Education Campus Moves Forward for 2023/2024 Ope..
PU
07/29URBAN&CIVIC : Public-private partnership created to drive £1.2 billion Manydown ..
PU
06/11URBAN&CIVIC : announces results for the half year to 31 March 2020
PU
06/08URBAN&CIVIC PLC : half-yearly earnings release
05/28URBAN&CIVIC : Homes England investment secured at Waterbeach
PU
02/06URBAN&CIVIC : AGM Statement / Results of AGM
PU
01/09URBAN&CIVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
2019URBAN&CIVIC : announces its results for the year ended 30 September 2019
PU
2019URBAN&CIVIC : Waterbeach Barracks hosts launch of Doubling Nature initiative
PU
2019URBAN&CIVIC PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 87,7 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2020 8,49 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net Debt 2020 143 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 1,24%
Capitalization 296 M 382 M 383 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,01x
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 90
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart URBAN&CIVIC PLC
Duration : Period :
Urban&Civic plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN&CIVIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 342,57 GBX
Last Close Price 205,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Nigel Hugill Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Alan Peter Dickinson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
David Lewis Wood Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Robin Elliott Butler Executive Director & Managing Director
June Barnes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN&CIVIC PLC-40.43%382
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-17.18%36 941
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.18%33 684
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.05%32 112
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-1.79%28 003
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group