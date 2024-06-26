In 2023, Urban Edge continued to make excellent progress in delivering on our Environmental, Social, and Governance objectives. As our Company successfully executed our strategic plan-including robust leasing, financing, and capital-recyclingactivity-we also continued to prioritize fostering a culture where our employees are inspired to fulfill our mission to own and improve retail real estate, while also enhancing the communities we serve. Indeed, our employees are the driving force behind Urban Edge's success.

Our team remains fully committed to extending our strong track record implementing sustainable practices that improve the operating efficiencies of our properties and contribute to the reduction in our carbon footprint. We also are committed to ensuring that we make a positive societal impact on the people and communities where we operate. Toward that end, we are tremendously proud of the positive outcomes that our business practices have generated, whether measured environmentally, socially, or financially.

Our progress is reflected in the results outlined in this report. Among the notable accomplishments in 2023, we implemented policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions, water consumption, and waste recycling. Our volunteer committee, UE Cares, partnered with