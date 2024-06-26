Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) today announced that it has issued its 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report which can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of our website.

Highlights of Urban Edge’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility program include:

Reported a 33% reduction of scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions, achieving our short-term goal of a 30% reduction one year ahead of schedule, as compared to a 2015 base year;

Reduced water consumption at landlord-controlled properties by 92,000 cubic meters, representing a 31% reduction in usage as compared to 2022;

Upgraded our parking lots with energy-efficient LED lighting at 100% of landlord-controlled properties, improving lighting performance and reducing utility and maintenance costs;

Formed the UE Cares Committee, an employee led initiative to give back to our local communities through volunteer efforts with various organizations including food banks, community clean-ups and collection drives;

Partnered with industry peers and the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the “Signs of HOPE” campaign to increase awareness of emotional support services;

Awarded the Cigna Gold Level Healthy Workforce Designation, demonstrating our commitment to employee health and well-being; and

Completed our Board refreshment process resulting in more diverse and well-balanced leadership that provides fresh perspectives and a broad range of expertise.

“We are committed to continuous improvement in all aspects of our operations and remain dedicated to generating favorable outcomes for all our stakeholders, especially the communities we serve,” noted Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to building on the outstanding platform we have in place in the years ahead.”

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

