    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  
Urban Edge Properties : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.15 per Share

08/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to common shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M - -
Net income 2021 40,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,22%
Capitalization 2 182 M 2 182 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,47x
EV / Sales 2022 8,99x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 94,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 18,63 $
Average target price 20,44 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES43.97%2 182
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC50.91%42 294
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.75%19 879
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.06%10 677
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.93%10 203
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION36.84%8 904