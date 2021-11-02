Log in
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.15 per Share

11/02/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021 to common shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 16.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 368 M - -
Net income 2021 46,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 2 138 M 2 138 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,35x
EV / Sales 2022 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 94,3%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES41.04%2 138
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC75.14%49 084
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.83%18 441
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION50.57%14 029
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION56.44%12 075
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.00%10 381