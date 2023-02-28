Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Urban Edge Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-28 pm EST
15.40 USD   -0.52%
04:28pUrban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.16 per Share
BU
02/14Transcript : Urban Edge Properties, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Urban Edge Properties Q4 Adjusted Funds From Operations Rise, Revenue Falls; 2023 Adjusted FFO Guidance Set
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.16 per Share

02/28/2023 | 04:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to common shareholders of record on March 15, 2023.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
04:28pUrban Edge Properties Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.16 per Share
BU
02/14Transcript : Urban Edge Properties, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
02/14Urban Edge Properties Q4 Adjusted Funds From Operations Rise, Revenue Falls; 2023 Adjus..
MT
02/14Urban Edge Properties : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/14Earnings Flash (UE) URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Reports Q4 Revenue $101.6M
MT
02/14Urban Edge Properties Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
BU
02/14Urban Edge Properties Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
02/14Urban Edge Properties : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
02/14Urban Edge Properties Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 406 M - -
Net income 2023 37,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 48,4x
Yield 2023 4,20%
Capitalization 1 819 M 1 819 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,36x
EV / Sales 2024 8,15x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,48 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Trustee
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey S. Mooallem Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Roth Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES9.87%1 819
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.4.28%40 052
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.68%16 553
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-2.60%12 762
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.04%10 775
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-0.72%8 244