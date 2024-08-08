Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.17 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2024 to common shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

