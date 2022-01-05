Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Urban Edge Properties
  News
  Summary
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

01/05/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings prior to the market open on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on February 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13725369. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investor page of our website: www.uedge.com.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 377 M - -
Net income 2021 63,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 3,06%
Capitalization 2 297 M 2 297 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 9,36x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 19,61 $
Average target price 21,70 $
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES3.21%2 297
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC2.01%53 558
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.07%18 776
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.35%15 552
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION1.02%13 293
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST2.45%10 187