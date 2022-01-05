Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2021 earnings prior to the market open on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on February 16, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13725369. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investor page of our website: www.uedge.com.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005943/en/