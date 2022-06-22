Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Urban Edge Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
14.89 USD   -0.47%
04:16pUrban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09:36aCompass Point Adjusts Urban Edge Properties Price Target to $22 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
06/06URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

06/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market open on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on August 3, 2022 at 8:30am ET.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13730150. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at the webcast link above, or on the investors page of our website for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 11:30am ET through Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13730150.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
04:16pUrban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference C..
BU
09:36aCompass Point Adjusts Urban Edge Properties Price Target to $22 From $25, Maintains Buy..
MT
06/06URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
05/13Morgan Stanley Lowers Urban Edge Properties Price Target to $16 From $17.50, Underweigh..
MT
05/05URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Urban Edge Properties, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (UE) URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Reports Q1 Revenue $100.2M
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (UE) URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES Posts Q1 AFFO $0.28
MT
05/05URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 390 M - -
Net income 2022 43,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 48,3x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 1 757 M 1 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,40x
EV / Sales 2023 7,85x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,96 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Trustee
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES-21.26%1 757
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-39.54%31 744
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.05%17 339
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-23.16%11 754
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-22.53%10 061
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-13.98%7 274