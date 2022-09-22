Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Urban Edge Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
14.19 USD   -3.67%
04:16pUrban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
09/20Urban Edge Properties Names Andrea Drazin as Chief Accounting Officer
MT
09/20URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

09/22/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on November 3, 2022 at 8:30am ET.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13732646. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.

If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at the webcast link above, or on the investors page of our website for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:30am ET through Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13732646.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
04:16pUrban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Ca..
BU
09/20Urban Edge Properties Names Andrea Drazin as Chief Accounting Officer
MT
09/20URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
09/20Urban Edge Properties Appoints Andrea Drazin as Chief Accounting Officer
BU
09/20Urban Edge Properties Announces Appointment of Katherine M. Sandstrom to Board of Trust..
BU
09/20Urban Edge Properties Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/20Urban Edge Properties Announces Appointment of Katherine M. Sandstrom to Board of Trust..
CI
08/29Morgan Stanley Adjusts Urban Edge Properties Price Target to $15 From $14.25, Maintains..
MT
08/25URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosur..
AQ
08/25Urban Edge Properties Announces Appointment of Mary L. Baglivo to Board of Trustees
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 385 M - -
Net income 2022 43,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 567 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 4,38%
Capitalization 1 730 M 1 730 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,56x
EV / Sales 2023 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 116
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,73 $
Average target price 20,40 $
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Trustee
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES-22.47%1 730
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-40.13%31 312
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.61%16 676
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-19.68%12 246
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-25.81%9 565
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-11.13%7 566