  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Urban Edge Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UE   US91704F1049

URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

(UE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-11 pm EDT
14.64 USD   -0.27%
07:04aUrban Edge Properties Successfully Refinances Bergen Town Center Mortgage
BU
03/22Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/17Urban Edge Properties : Annual Letter to Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Edge Properties Successfully Refinances Bergen Town Center Mortgage

04/12/2023 | 07:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) today announced the successful refinancing of its mortgage loan for Bergen Town Center. The new seven-year, $290 million fixed rate mortgage loan is being provided by New York Life Insurance Company and MetLife Investment Management as co-lenders and replaces the previous mortgage on the property which had an outstanding balance of $300 million. With this refinancing, the Company has reduced its debt maturing through the end of 2025 to $235 million, representing less than 15% of outstanding indebtedness.

“We are pleased to announce the successful refinancing of Bergen Town Center’s mortgage, particularly given the unprecedented volatility in the debt capital markets,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We appreciate our partnership with two large, high-quality lenders who shared our enthusiasm for the stability and growth of this property, and we look forward to continuing to enhance the value of this flagship asset.”

Bergen Town Center is a Whole Foods and Target anchored property located in Paramus, New Jersey. The property comprises 1.0 million sf of gross leasable area and attracts over 11 million visitors annually. The retail corridor where the property is located benefits from traffic counts of 155,000 vehicles per day and boasts a five-mile population of approximately 550,000 people with average annual household incomes of $140,000.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE
New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest1 mutual life insurance company in the United States and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments, and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies.2

_______________________
1Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
2Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 10/18/2022: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 393 M - -
Net income 2023 42,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,8x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 1 720 M 1 720 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,43x
EV / Sales 2024 8,11x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,64 $
Average target price 19,25 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Trustee
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey S. Mooallem Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Steven Roth Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES3.90%1 720
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-6.23%35 994
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-8.32%16 608
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-9.40%11 933
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.31%10 375
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.49%7 875
