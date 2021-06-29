Log in
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties : Appoints Susan Givens to the Board of Trustees

06/29/2021
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) today announced the appointment of Susan Givens to the Company’s Board of Trustees effective July 1, 2021. With this appointment, Urban Edge’s Board of Trustees has increased from eight members to nine.

Ms. Givens has nearly 20 years of private equity, capital markets, M&A, and finance experience. Since October 2014, she has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR). Prior to that, Ms. Givens was a Managing Director in the Private Equity group at Fortress Investment Group, where she spent more than 13 years. While at Fortress she also served as the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ), and was responsible for various real estate, healthcare, financial services, infrastructure and leisure investments during her tenure. Ms. Givens is a member of the 2021 Executive Board of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit).

“We welcome Susan to our Board,” said Jeff Olson, Chairman and CEO. “She brings valuable experience in real estate, finance and capital markets, which will be beneficial as we continue to execute on Urban Edge’s growth strategy.”

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 77 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 358 M - -
Net income 2021 38,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 266 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 2 241 M 2 241 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,80x
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
Urban Edge Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,15 $
Average target price 19,94 $
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey S. Olson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark J. Langer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cecilia Li Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Christopher J. Weilminster Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Herbert Eilberg Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES47.99%2 283
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.52.67%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST7.58%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION40.89%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.70%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION38.84%9 137