  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Urban-gro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGRO   US91704K2024

URBAN-GRO, INC.

(UGRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
3.060 USD   -4.38%
08:10aURBAN GRO : Investor Presentation
PU
09/12Urban-gro Board Approves $2 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
09/12Roth Capital Partners Initiates urban-gro at Buy with $6 Price Target
MT
urban gro : Investor Presentation

09/14/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Investor presentation

Nasdaq: UGRO

September 2022

Safe harbor statement

Nasdaq: UGRO

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,

statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other

statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the

forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which

we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to effectively execute on our growth strategy; our ability to continue winning engineering and design contracts, our ability to deliver on those contracts; and our reliance on key personnel. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date

on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not

undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Your Vision - Built.

An integrated professional services and design-build firm offering

solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and

Commercial sectors

Nasdaq: UGRO

Key investor highlights

01

Strong financial

position & proven execution

Backlog of $22M,

Cash of $23M, and $0

Debt

entering Q3 2022

Provides for

flexibility to pursue

growth

02

Diversified growth strategy

3 pillars of growth

Global markets

Vertical farming

Commercial

Continued expansion of services offering

03

Complete set of capabilities

Complete

design-build platform for

indoor CEA and

Commercial sectors

04

Alignment with

high-growth

markets

Tremendous opportunity

in two growing

sectors for

which we're well

positioned and

already executing

05

Deep

domain expertise

Strong Management

team and board with

~125 employees

>500 Projects

in CEA facilities and >1000 in Industrial, Healthcare, and Education

Nasdaq: UGRO

Strong balance sheet

Clean capital structure

Actual

Actual

Cash and cash equivalents

$22,767,595

Capitalization:

Debt

$0

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

$46,251,429

Total Capitalization

$46,251,429

Outstanding Common Stock 1

10,637,040

Outstanding Warrants 2

311,499

Outstanding Options 3

681,192

  1. As of June 30, 2022
  2. Includes all shares issuable upon exercise of warrants exercisable at a weighted average exercise price of $12.32
  3. Includes all shares issuable upon exercise of options at a weighted average exercise price of $6.55

As of June 30, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

Urban-Gro Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 12:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
08:10aURBAN GRO : Investor Presentation
PU
09/12Urban-gro Board Approves $2 Million Share Buyback Plan
MT
09/12Roth Capital Partners Initiates urban-gro at Buy with $6 Price Target
MT
09/12URBAN-GRO, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/12Urban-gro, Inc. Announces New Stock Repurchase Program
AQ
09/12Urban-gro, Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $2 million worth of its shares.
CI
09/12Urban-gro, Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
09/07Urban-gro, Inc. Announces September 2022 Conference Participation
AQ
08/26URBAN-GRO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/26Urban-gro, Inc. Announces Resignation of James H. Dennedy as Chief Operating Officer an..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 64,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32,5 M 32,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 71,1%
Chart URBAN-GRO, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,06 $
Average target price 8,75 $
Spread / Average Target 186%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Nattrass Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James H. Dennedy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dick A. Akright Chief Financial Officer
Ryan Ninness Vice President-Technology
Lewis O. Wilks Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN-GRO, INC.-70.80%33
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-51.56%5 283
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED3.02%3 851
ELDERS LIMITED6.53%1 383
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-13.40%230
BIOTALYS-1.69%217