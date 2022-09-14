urban gro : Investor Presentation

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,
statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other
statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the
forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which
we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to effectively execute on our growth strategy; our ability to continue winning engineering and design contracts, our ability to deliver on those contracts; and our reliance on key personnel. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date
on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not
undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Your Vision - Built.
An integrated professional services and design-build firm offering
solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and
Commercial sectors
Nasdaq: UGRO
Key investor highlights
01
Strong financial
position & proven execution
Backlog of $22M,
Cash of $23M, and $0
Debt
entering Q3 2022
Provides for
flexibility to pursue
growth
02
Diversified growth strategy
3 pillars of growth
Global markets
Vertical farming
Commercial
Continued expansion of services offering
03
Complete set of capabilities
Complete
design-build platform for
indoor CEA and
Commercial sectors
04
Alignment with
high-growth
markets
Tremendous opportunity
in two growing
sectors for
which we're well
positioned and
already executing
05
Deep
domain expertise
Strong Management
team and board with
~125 employees
>500 Projects
in CEA facilities and >1000 in Industrial, Healthcare, and Education
Nasdaq: UGRO
Strong balance sheet
Clean capital structure
Actual
Actual
Cash and cash equivalents
$22,767,595
Capitalization:
Debt
$0
Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
$46,251,429
Total Capitalization
$46,251,429
Outstanding Common Stock 1
10,637,040
Outstanding Warrants 2
311,499
Outstanding Options 3
681,192
As of June 30, 2022
Includes all shares issuable upon exercise of warrants exercisable at a weighted average exercise price of $12.32
Includes all shares issuable upon exercise of options at a weighted average exercise price of $6.55
As of June 30, 2022
Urban-Gro Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 12:09:04 UTC.