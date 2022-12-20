Advanced search
Good Lettuce Company Partners with urban-gro, Inc. for the Design and Construction of Pennsville, NJ Cultivation Facility

12/20/2022 | 08:02am EST
To bring high quality cannabis to New Jersey and jobs to the Pennsville community

PENNSVILLE, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Lettuce Company (“Good Lettuce” or the “Company”), a cannabis cultivator and manufacturer, today announced the launch of its first state-of-the-art cannabis facility, which is to be located in Pennsville, NJ. The Company has been granted a conditional Tier VI cannabis cultivation and manufacturing license, and expects its annual to be approved January 12th, 2023. The Company is already working on the facility design and has engaged urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, for the design-build of its turnkey facility.

Travis Ally, CEO of Good Lettuce, commented, “We are excited to announce this project, which represents an incredible opportunity to bring high quality cannabis to New Jersey and to create jobs for the Pennsville community. We chose urban-gro as our design-build partner because of their proven execution, depth of experience in the controlled environment agriculture industry, and the breadth of their capabilities as a turnkey solutions provider. We are looking forward to working with urban-gro to get our facility up and running as fast as possible.”

The facility will be approximately 180,000 square feet once fully built out and will be outfitted with equipment for cultivation, extraction, and other value-added processes. Phase one of the project will encompass roughly 60,000 square feet, with phases two and three adding 120,000 square feet. The Company has awarded urban-gro with an initial construction design-build contract of $20 million for phase one of the project.

Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro, commented, “urban-gro is thrilled to work with Good Lettuce and provide our turnkey architecture, engineering, cultivation design, and construction management services for their new high-performance indoor facility in Pennsville. With our single point of responsibility through all aspects of the project -- from design through to start-up, and beyond -- we bring an efficient approach to complex systems for the benefit of our clients. Our team is laser-focused on helping Good Lettuce bring their vision to life.”

About Good Lettuce Company
Good Lettuce Company is a Black and veteran-owned company with production facilities located in Pennsville, NJ. Good Lettuce’s operational partners include Olio, based in Colorado, and HOPE, based in Las Vegas. Evan Anderson, founder of 14er, one of the very first licensed companies in America, is the lead designer for Good Lettuce’s Phase 1 strategy and its operations. Travis Ally, CEO of Good Lettuce, works closely with state regulators and advocates within the New Jersey cannabis community. Travis Ally is the chair of the African American Cannabis Initiative (AACI) launched by the African American Chamber of Commerce (AACCNJ). Good Lettuce has strong ties with newly-licensed cannabis retailers and looks to build, expand, and strengthen those relationships in the coming months as it prepares to launch in 2023.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North American and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting www.urban-gro.com.

Contact:
Travis Ally, CEO, Good Lettuce Company
Ph: (202) 830-6155
Em: info@goodlettuce.com
Instagram: @goodlettucecompany
www.goodlettuce.com


