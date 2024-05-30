LAFAYETTE, Colo., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") and other commercial sectors, today announced the appointment of Sadler, Gibb & Associates LLC as its independent registered public accounting firm. Their appointment was made after a thorough evaluation process and has been approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and its Audit Committee.



