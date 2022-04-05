Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Urban-gro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UGRO   US91704K1034

URBAN-GRO, INC.

(UGRO)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

urban-gro, Inc. Announces April 2022 Conference Participation

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced its participation in the following April conferences.

  • Fruit Logistica, Berlin, Germany, April 5-7: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 08.1/A-14a. Lucas Targos, VP of Controlled Environment Agriculture, will speak on a panel titled “Vertical Farming — and the Technology Behind it” on the Tech stage at 11:30 AM CEST on April 6th.
  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, FL, April 20-21: Bradley Nattrass, CEO, will be speaking at 4:40 pm ET on Wednesday, April 20th. Members of the urban-gro management team will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company for indoor commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller - urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
720.730.8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com


All news about URBAN-GRO, INC.
04:31purban-gro, Inc. Announces April 2022 Conference Participation
GL
03/29URBAN GRO : Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Provide..
PU
03/29Urban-Gro Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Rises; Full-Year 2022 Revenue Outlook Set -- Share..
MT
03/29URBAN-GRO, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure,..
AQ
03/29Urban-gro, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/29TRANSCRIPT : Urban-gro, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 29, 2022
CI
03/29Earnings Flash (UGRO) URBAN-GRO Posts Q4 Revenue $19M, vs. Street Est of $18.8M
MT
03/29URBAN-GRO, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
03/29urban-gro, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and ..
GL
03/29Urban-gro, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN-GRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 111 M - -
Net income 2022 1,44 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 88,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 108 M 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 97
Free-Float 63,1%
Chart URBAN-GRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
urban-gro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,62 $
Average target price 18,67 $
Spread / Average Target 75,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley J. Nattrass Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James H. Dennedy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dick A. Akright Chief Financial Officer & Director
Brian Zimmerman Executive Vice President-Engineering
Lewis O. Wilks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN-GRO, INC.96.50%108
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-32.07%7 385
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED3.23%4 199
ELDERS LIMITED7.26%1 558
AG GROWTH INTERNATIONAL INC.32.80%633
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-7.80%244