urban-gro, Inc. Announces April 2022 Conference Participation

LAFAYETTE, Colo., April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced its participation in the following April conferences.



Fruit Logistica, Berlin, Germany, April 5-7: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 08.1/A-14a. Lucas Targos, VP of Controlled Environment Agriculture, will speak on a panel titled “Vertical Farming — and the Technology Behind it” on the Tech stage at 11:30 AM CEST on April 6 th .

. Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, FL, April 20-21: Bradley Nattrass, CEO, will be speaking at 4:40 pm ET on Wednesday, April 20th. Members of the urban-gro management team will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering, construction management, and cultivation systems integration company for indoor commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits.

