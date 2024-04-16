Brampton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2024) - Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG), a leading stage-one concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group, specializing in large-scale new residential housing developments, is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Radius Research.

UIG is a new listing, having completed a Qualifying Transaction on March 22, 2024.

This webinar promises to provide a deeper understanding of the Canadian residential construction landscape. Ungad Chadda, CEO of UIG, and Martin Gagel of Radius will discuss Urban's track record of revenue growth and profitability (with no debt and minimal CAPEX requirements) and outline the many organic and acquisitive growth opportunities in 2024 and beyond.

Why Watch:

Canada faces a severe housing shortage given its growing population, including strong immigration (500k annually starting in 2025) and a shortage of skilled construction workers. The Federal government recently announced its plan to build 3.87 million new affordable housing units by 2031 and inject billions of dollars to stimulate new housing construction. The Canadian construction industry promises to be strong in the coming years, with economic, demographic and macroeconomic tailwinds aligning to support UIG's ambitious growth strategy.

The webinar will be a live, interactive online event where attendees are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time following the interview. An archived webcast will be made available for those who cannot join the event live on the day of the webinar.

Event: Radius Research Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A with Urban Infrastructure Group Inc.

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, April 18 at 1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Webcast Registration Link: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE EVENT

Or Use Browser Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4117127874551/WN_Iw5GbGmyTFG2Lx-Q4k8nHg#/registration

If investors, or interested parties in attendance are interested in booking a 1-on-1 meeting with the UIG team, please reach out to IR@urbaninfrastructuregroup.com or bill@urbaninfrastructuregroup.com

About Market Radius Research

Market Radius Research provides individual investors access to in-depth CEO and management interviews with deep-dive, institutional level discussion and Q&A. Market Radius' host Martin Gagel is a former top-ranked sell-side technology and special situations analyst.

About Urban Infrastructure Group

Urban Infrastructure Group Inc. (TSXV: UIG) is a leading concrete and drainage infrastructure construction group engaged in the earliest stage of the construction process - known as Stage One. Urban Infrastructure Group specializes in large-scale, master-planned residential communities, with partners and customers behind some of Ontario's most significant residential development projects. Connect with UIG: https://urbaninfrastructuregroup.com/

Contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

T: +1.416.479.9547

E: bill@urbaninfrastructuregroup.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205747