Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Urban Logistics REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PILR   GB00BYV8MN78

URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC

(PILR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Logistics REIT : Results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021

06/09/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DRIVING PERFORMANCE

2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS

AGENDA

Page

Introduction

3

Highlights

7

Portfolio Review

10

Market Outlook

21

Summary

24

Appendix

26

URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS

INTRODUCTION

A highly experienced logistics investment management team

RICHARD MOFFITT

CEO

Former Head of UK Industrial and Logistics at CBRE

Total of 25+ years of Logistics market experience.

Experience includes:

  • Qualified as Chartered Surveyor 1988
  • CBRE Head of Industrial and Logistics 2010-2015
  • Co-FounderM3 Agency 2000-2010 (specialist logistics consultancy)
  • Chairman European Logistics Real Estate Partners 2018-present
  • Member Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport

CHRISTOPHER TURNER

ASSET MANAGER

Qualified Chartered Surveyor

25 years of experience in acquisition, performance and disposal of investments

Experience includes:

  • Acquired, managed and traded £175 million asset portfolio
  • Acquired and repositioned €135 million industrial portfolio in Germany
  • Formerly Director of Hill Samuel Investment Management
  • Formerly Director and Head of Asset Management at Lambert Smith Hampton

URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS

3

URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC

A pure play on urban logistics

  • UK REIT quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange
  • Income and Total Return strategy through active asset management
  • Invests in mid-box logistics buildings up to 200,000 sq.ft.
  • Assets located in key urban "last touch"/"last mile" locations
  • The only London listed REIT with such a focus
  • Management team with specific logistics experience within the broader real estate market
  • 13.9% p.a. average Total Accounting Return from IPO to 31 March 2021.

DIFFERENTIATORS

FOCUS ON "LAST MILE"

20,000-200,000 sq.ft

  • Most appropriate size for last-mile delivery operators

STRATEGIC LOCATIONS 31% South East bias¹

  • Area with the strongest take-up of logistics space

STRONG COVENANTS

89% low/low-moderate risk²

  • Single-letassets
  • High-qualitytenants
  • No fashion retail
  1. Expressed as a percentage of capital value as at 31 March 2021
  2. Per Dun & Bradstreet (Overall Business Risk) as at 3 May 2021

URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS

4

URBAN LOGISTICS REIT

How we create value for our shareholders

1

BUY WELL

2

MANAGE WELL

3

PERFORM

82 assets

8 rent reviews and

4.8%

acquired since IPO1

23 new lettings/re-gears

average disposal yield

completed in the year

on assets sold in the year

6.4%

19% average LFL income

35% average premium to book

average purchase yield on

growth for rent reviews

value on disposals in year

properties acquired since IPO2

settled in the year

30-70%

69% of valuation uplift

79%

replacement cost

achieved through

Total Property Return generated

asset management in the year

from assets sold in the year

VALUE CREATION3

9.0%

34.75p

13.9%

average EPRA NAV per share

Total dividends declared

average Total Accounting

growth pa

Return pa

  1. Excluding forward funded developments
  2. The average purchase yield is based on headline purchase price, and excludes forward funded development assets
  3. Performance from IPO to 31 March 2021

URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Urban Logistics Reit plc published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 06:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
02:25aURBAN LOGISTICS REIT  : Results for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
02:25aURBAN LOGISTICS REIT  : Results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021
PU
02:04aEarnings Flash (SHED.L) URBAN LOGISTICS REIT Posts FY21 EPS GBX21.72
MT
02:04aEarnings Flash (SHED.L) URBAN LOGISTICS REIT Posts FY21 Revenue GBP24.2M
MT
04/07URBAN LOGISTICS REIT  : Acquires Two UK Assets, Collects 99% Q2 Rent
MT
03/26URBAN LOGISTICS REIT  : Sells Property Portfolio for $41 Million
MT
03/03BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS  : Urban Logistics, Barratt Forward-Fund $32 Million Proper..
MT
03/01SPIRE HEALTHCARE  : Urban Logistics REIT Buys Logistics Site Rented To Spire Hea..
MT
02/19URBAN LOGISTICS REIT  : Buys Six Logistics Assets for $39 Million
MT
01/15NESTLE S A  : Urban Logistics REIT Buys Logistics Site For $22 Million; 99% Rent..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24,4 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2021 45,1 M 63,8 M 63,8 M
Net Debt 2021 32,4 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,86x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 412 M 583 M 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Urban Logistics REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 173,00 GBX
Last Close Price 161,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 7,12%
Spread / Average Target 7,12%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Richard John Moffitt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Olav Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Smith Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jane Hancock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC12.94%583
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)14.35%71 221
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.14.70%44 632
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.5.66%27 660
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION13.33%26 281
SEGRO PLC14.66%18 135