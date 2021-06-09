Urban Logistics REIT : Results presentation for the year ended 31 March 2021
AGENDA
Page
Introduction
3
Highlights
7
Portfolio Review
10
Market Outlook
21
Summary
24
Appendix
26
URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS
INTRODUCTION
A highly experienced logistics investment management team
RICHARD MOFFITT
CEO
Former Head of UK Industrial and Logistics at CBRE
Total of 25+ years of Logistics market experience.
Experience includes:
Qualified as Chartered Surveyor 1988
CBRE Head of Industrial and Logistics 2010-2015
Co-FounderM3 Agency 2000-2010 (specialist logistics consultancy)
Chairman European Logistics Real Estate Partners 2018-present
Member Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport
CHRISTOPHER TURNER
ASSET MANAGER
Qualified Chartered Surveyor
25 years of experience in acquisition, performance and disposal of investments
Experience includes:
Acquired, managed and traded £175 million asset portfolio
Acquired and repositioned €135 million industrial portfolio in Germany
Formerly Director of Hill Samuel Investment Management
Formerly Director and Head of Asset Management at Lambert Smith Hampton
URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS
3
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
A pure play on urban logistics
UK REIT quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange
Income and Total Return strategy through active asset management
Invests in mid-box logistics buildings up to 200,000 sq.ft.
Assets located in key urban "last touch"/"last mile" locations
The only London listed REIT with such a focus
Management team with specific logistics experience within the broader real estate market
13.9% p.a. average Total Accounting Return from IPO to 31 March 2021.
DIFFERENTIATORS
FOCUS ON "LAST MILE"
20,000-200,000 sq.ft
Most appropriate size for last-mile delivery operators
STRATEGIC LOCATIONS
31% South East bias¹
Area with the strongest take-up of logistics space
STRONG COVENANTS
89% low/low-moderate risk²
Single-letassets
High-qualitytenants
No fashion retail
Expressed as a percentage of capital value as at 31 March 2021
Per Dun & Bradstreet (Overall Business Risk) as at 3 May 2021
URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS
4
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT
How we create value for our shareholders
1
BUY WELL
2
MANAGE WELL
3
PERFORM
82 assets
8 rent reviews
and
4.8%
acquired since IPO
1
23 new lettings/re-gears
average disposal yield
completed in the year
on assets sold in the year
6.4%
19% average LFL income
35% average premium to book
average purchase yield on
growth for rent reviews
value on disposals in year
properties acquired since IPO
2
settled in the year
30-70%
69% of valuation uplift
79%
replacement cost
achieved through
Total Property Return generated
asset management in the year
from assets sold in the year
VALUE CREATION
3
9.0%
34.75p
13.9%
average EPRA NAV per share
Total dividends declared
average Total Accounting
growth pa
Return pa
Excluding forward funded developments
The average purchase yield is based on headline purchase price, and excludes forward funded development assets
Performance from IPO to 31 March 2021
URBAN LOGISTICS | 2021 FULL YEAR RESULTS
5
