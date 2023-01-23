Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Urban Logistics REIT plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PILR   GB00BYV8MN78

URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC

(PILR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:15:07 2023-01-23 am EST
139.25 GBX   -0.54%
Urban Logistics REIT portfolio boosted by acquisitions and new builds
AN
03:37aUrban Logistics REIT Buys Five New Assets for GBP39.5 Million
MT
2022UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Urban Logistics REIT portfolio boosted by acquisitions and new builds

01/23/2023 | 04:00am EST
(Alliance News) - Urban Logistics REIT PLC on Monday said it had made five new acquisitions as well as completing five forward funded developments.

The London-based property investment company specialising in urban logistics assets announced it has made five new acquisitions for a total consideration of GBP48 million, as a net initial yield of 6.0%.

The company said the acquisitions include two sites, in Droitwich and Southampton, both of which are over 100,000 square feet each.

Urban Logistics also said it had completed two lettings, generating rental income of GBP200,000, and restructured two leases, extending them to 2031 and 2032.

The company said it collected 99% of rent due in the third quarter.

Urabn Logistics announced the completion of five new units of its forward funded developments, increasing its portfolio by 239,235 square feet. Three of the units are under offer, with one being pre-let and the company currently marketing the final unit.

Chief Executive Officer Richard Moffitt said: "We have selectively deployed capital into assets which provide immediate income at a very attractive yield and provide the potential for value enhancing mid-term asset management opportunities.

"In addition, we have completed five developments in this period on time and on budget providing a very attractive yield on cost and demonstrating an additional route through which we can deliver returns for shareholders."

Urban Logistics shares were down 0.9% trading at 138.80 pence per share on Monday morning in London.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Analyst Recommendations on URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 53,9 M 66,7 M 66,7 M
Net income 2023 -43,9 M -54,4 M -54,4 M
Net Debt 2023 264 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2023 -15,1x
Yield 2023 5,43%
Capitalization 661 M 818 M 818 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,2x
EV / Sales 2024 16,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Duration : Period :
Urban Logistics REIT plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 140,00 GBX
Average target price 173,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard John Moffitt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nigel Mervyn Sutherland Rich Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Mark Olav Gray Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Smith Anderson Independent Non-Executive Director
Heather Jane Hancock Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
URBAN LOGISTICS REIT PLC4.09%818
EQUINIX, INC.9.93%66 633
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION4.65%41 630
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.45%30 690
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.81%25 768
W. P. CAREY INC.7.45%17 469